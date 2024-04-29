The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Rookie Season 6 was not airing new episodes for a few weeks because the show followed a staggered schedule due to production adjustments. The series kicked off later than usual this season in February rather than September because of delays caused by SAG-AFTRA strikes during the summer of 2023. Therefore, it has resulted in a shortened season.

Now, fans of the series can be hopeful as the next episode of the show, i.e., Episode 7, is on the brink of release. Notably, The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 is slated to release on April 30, 2024.

When will The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 be released?

A still from the sixth installment of The Rookie. (Image via ABC)

Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for The Rookie Season 6, Episode 7, across different time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 6:00 PM Central Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 8:00 PM Eastern Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 9:00 PM Mountain Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 2:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 11:00 AM

Where to watch The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7?

Fans can watch The Rookie Season 6 in the US on ABC or stream it the following day on Hulu and Hulu + Live TV. Notably, all the released episodes of the sixth installment are available on the streaming platform.

What can fans expect from The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7?

A still from the upcoming episode of Season 6. (Image via Instagram/@therookieabc)

According to the official episode synopsis, the next episode is set to undertake a tense search mission as the whole team tries to find two missing teenagers together. At the same time, they will also reveal the truth behind one girl's disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper look for a perfect nanny.

Going into more depth, viewers can also get a clearer insight into the conduct of Sergeant Tim Bradford as the episode gets further into the erratic actions he seems to be making after his sudden breakup with Lucy. This has notably set both sets of viewers and his fellow characters bemused.

Furthermore, there is a new promo that insinuates Tim might be acting under the influence of certain experiences in his life that were not well solved, reminding him that he has acted in an irresponsible way, putting his profession at risk. The promo also suggests that Tim might be hiding a larger plan.

The official synopsis of Episode 7 reads as follows:

"When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance; Lopez and Harper search for the perfect nanny."

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 brief recap

Episode 6 of the show surprised viewers when Tim Bradford broke up with Lucy. This twist has surprised not only fans of the show but, of course, the characters themselves. Meanwhile, a formidable villain who might return is also introduced in the episode. The episode also touched on Bailey and Nolan's lukewarm decision regarding parenthood.

Looking ahead, the learning curves for rookie officers Celina and Thorsen continue. However, Celina, especially, has a hard time under the pressure of making the same mistake over and over again.

The episode is divided into two main cases one is concerning a runaway inmate during a work program and another domestic betrayal.

In another twist of the tale, Theresa, a character with a case, discovers her mother's affair with her boyfriend, leading to dramatic confrontations. Meanwhile, Thorsen jumps to the conclusion that a man was forced into confessing to a murder he didn't commit.