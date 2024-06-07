The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Where is the Skinwalker Ranch located?

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is airing its fifth season on the History Channel. The fifth season, which premiered on April 23, 2024, is expected to air nine episodes, with the finale airing on June 25, 2024. The series continues to investigate mysterious anomalies at the Skinwalker Ranch, which is situated in the Uintah County of Utah, United States.

For the uninitiated, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is an investigative program on the History Channel. It premiered in March 2020 and has already completed four seasons. Notably, the popularity of the show has prompted the makers to renew the show for a sixth season to arrive in 2025.

The premise of the show finds the owner of a more than 500-acre property collaborating with astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor and investigator Erik Bard to unravel the mysterious and paranormal activities on the ranch.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: The exact location of the property

Skinwalker is a 512-acre property in the Uintah area of Utah (Image via HISTORY)

The 512-acre land showing mysterious activities investigated in the History Channel show, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, is located in the west Uintah County of Utah, in the United States. This is approximately in the southeast of Utah's Ballard region and borders the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservations.

The property is known as Skinwalker Ranch, a name borrowed from the legend of "Skinwalker of Navajo." The Navajo legend involved vengeful shamans and other stories. The property holds another name, the Sherman Ranch.

UFO spotting started to be reported in the 1970s from the Uintah Basin. However, after Terry and Gwen Sherman bought the ranch from the previous owners, Kenneth and Edith Myers, they reported inexplicable events on the ranch. The property changed hands as the founder of the National Institute of Discovery Science, Robert Bigelow, bought Sherman Ranch.

While various organizations expressed interest in the ranch and funded investigations, Bigelow ultimately sold the property to Brandon Fugal, the current owner. Fugal actively participates in the activities of research for experimental series.

What is The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch about?

The show presents scientific experiments to explain abnormal activities (Image via HISTORY)

History Channel's investigative series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch researches the unusual findings and paranormal activities on the Skinwalker Ranch. Led by Dr. Travis Taylor and Erik Bard, the team uses scientific technology and methods to explain inexplicable phenomena and other evidence.

Owner Brandon Fugal cooperates with the team as they dig, scrape, and use machines to work on the property. The first season of the series reveals evidence of cattle mutilation and ionizing radiation, while there are claims of dire wolves, an extinct species.

The second season uses thermal imaging, Tesla coils, and laser experiments to reach the truth. While there are UAP and UFO sightings, the team finds nothing conclusive, except that the soil on the ranch is highly conductive.

The land presents various mysterious evidence to investigate (Image via HISTORY)

As a part of the ranch is marked out as The Triangle, the team claims to have found impenetrable objects, a buried dome, and alien sound effects on the site. Seasons 3 and 4 present more experiments and high-level subsurface research blended with cultural activities.

The team claims to have found some interesting results, which include the connection between anomalies underground and activities in the sky. As mentioned before, the series is airing its fifth season while being renewed for a sixth one.

Where can one watch The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch?

History Channel is airing The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5. The first four seasons are available to stream on History Channel's packages with Prime Video and Apple TV. Besides that, the first four channels are also available for streaming on Hulu, Roku, and Discovery+.

Fans can also stream the first season on Netflix and the first two seasons on Hoopla. The series is also available to buy on Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple TV, and more.

Catch the scientific probe into the perplexing events of the ranch shown in The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.