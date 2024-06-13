The Seven Dials Mystery: Everything to know about the new Netflix show

Chris Chibnall, a former showrunner for Doctor Who, is adapting Agatha Christie's novel The Seven Dials Mystery into a new series for Netflix. The streaming platform has announced the production, with filming set to begin soon.

According to Netflix, The Seven Dials Mystery is about,

"One of the young attendees dies at Chimneys during a house party, which turns tragic. The official conclusion is misadventure, but "Bundle" is unsure, so she and a few companions go to look into it. More folks pass away. What ever "Seven Dials" are, they remain a recurring clue throughout."

Trending

Expecting a blend of period drama, suspense, and the timeless appeal of Agatha Christie and a contemporary twist provided by Chibnall's writing, it promises an elaborately researched and engaging mystery.

The Seven Dials Mystery: Release, watch, and its cast

Expand Tweet

The series, a Chris Chibnall adaptation of Agatha Christie's book, will soon be available on Netflix. Filming is scheduled for the summer of 2024 in Lincolnshire, England. Although the precise release date is unknown, it is anticipated to appear in late 2024 or early 2025.

Mia McKenna-Bruce portrays Bundle. Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman as Battle will accompany Mia. More casting is expected to be announced shortly. The book's adaptation is expected to be a three-part series that promises to excite both new and seasoned Agatha Christie fans.

The plot and other details

Official book cover, The Seven Dials Mystery (Image via Agatha Christie)

Filming for Orchid Pictures' debut series, The Seven Dials Mystery, is scheduled to start this summer. Through the company Imaginary Friends, Chris Chibnall will serve as the show's executive producer. Agatha Christie Limited's James Prichard will also serve in this capacity.

On Agatha Christie's official website, Susan Mackie of Orchard Pictures expressed her excitement about the project,

"I am excited to bring The Seven Dials Mystery to life and introduce a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. Working with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, and ambitious vision for the series has been a joy."

She added,

"Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

As the plot reads, a young, healthy man passes away while sleeping, even when several different alarm clocks are buzzing. The other house guests decide to perform a practical joke on Gerry Wade, who dies because he has proven to be a master sleeper.

Tragically, at 6.30 a.m., eight alarm clocks were programmed to sound, one after the other. However, one clock was missing when daylight came, and the practical joke had disastrously backfired.

About Agatha Christie and her movie adaptations

Agatha Christie became the second best-selling fiction novelist of all time after publishing over 125 works, 74 of which were novels, and selling over two billion copies. The first Agatha Christie motion picture debuted in 1928, and the first adaptation in a language other than English followed a year later.

Christie's work has been particularly popular with foreign directors. Fourteen out of the almost thirty film versions are not in English. Her mystery books continue to be well-liked by readers throughout the world.

Whether they are stand-alone tales or components of the puzzles unraveled by Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot, they continue to be transformed into television shows and motion pictures. Although television miniseries and special presentations are more common than films, Agatha Christie's movies are still being released.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Seven Dials Mystery.