The new Disney+ drama Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes recalls the story of Jean Charles de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian man, who was mistakenly shot to death on July 22, 2005. It is set to make its release on April 30, 2025.

The Metropolitan Police Service at the Stockholm Station mistakenly considered Menezes to be one of the convicts of the July 21, 2005, failed London attempted bombings. Two weeks before, on July 7, 2005, the 7/7 London Bombings were carried out by Islamic terrorists, which led to the death of 52 people.

Considering Jean Menezes to be one of the culprits, two officers fired eleven bullets at him. He was shot seven times in the head and died right on the scene.

What is the story of Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, subject Jean Charles de Menezes?

As reported by The Telegraph, Jean Menezes was born in Gonzaga, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His childhood was spent at his family farm, where his father worked as a bricklayer.

At the age of 19, Jean Charles de Menezes, who is the subject of The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, earned a professional diploma. In March 2002, he shifted to Britain with a student visa for further opportunities. Jean Menezes eventually started working as an electrician in London.

The shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

As reported by the BBC, Jean Menezes was shot to death by police officers at the Stockwell Tube Station in London on July 22, 2005. The previous day, four suspects had attempted bombings across London, which failed.

This was a follow-up attack after the 7/7 London Bombings Attack on July 7, 2005. The Metropolitan Police were still in search of the culprits and had stationed multiple officers, especially at the London Underground stations.

Reportedly, one of the explosive bags had a gym membership card belonging to a man named Hussain Osman. The address was located on Scotia Road, in Tulse Hill. Jean Menezes used to reside with his two cousins, who received a client call to fix a broken fire alarm.

While on the street, an officer detected Jean Menezes on Scotia Road. He compared Jean's face to the CCTV faces of one of the suspects and mistook them to be similar. As reported by The Guardian, officers followed Menezes to Stockwell Tube Station.

As reported by The Telegraph, Jean Menezes's facial description was suspected to match that of Osman Hussain. Officers later stated that this was mainly due to his Mongolian Eyes.

Armed officers followed Menezes to the train. Three officers were inside the trains named Hotel 1, Hotel 3, and Hotel 9. Right when Menezes stood up and began approaching Hotel 3, he was grabbed by his arm and pinned down against his torso.

Two of the officers fired a total of eleven bullets at Jean Menezes, which was later discovered by the shell casings found in the crime scene, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

Seven of the bullets were fired at his head, and one went through his shoulders. The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, subject Jean Charles de Menezes, died right on the scene. As reported by The Guardian, senior police authorities revealed that Jean Menezes's body was unrecognisable at the crime scene.

As per a report by the New Zealand Herald, the following day, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim to be Jean Charles de Menezes and discovered that he was not carrying any kind of explosives. The Police Department issued an official apology for the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes to the victim's family.

His body was flown to Brazil on July 27, 2005. Two days later, on July 29, 2005, the funeral of Menezes took place at his birthplace in Gonzaga, Minas Gerais, Brazil. As reported by The Guardian, in November 2009, the family of Jean Menezes received a compensation of £100,000.

Major public protests and demonstrations were held in Brazil, following the wrongful conviction by law enforcement, as per the BBC. Disney+ Suspect: The Killing of Jean Charles de Menezes is set to provide an in-depth documentation of the tragedy, twenty years after the incident.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes will be released on Disney+ on April 30, 2025.

