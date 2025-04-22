What happened to Vonda and Angel Goyena? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20 is all set to delve into the double murder of Vonda and Angel Goyena, a mother-daughter duo who were stabbed to death shortly before Angel's planned wedding. The case shook Norfolk, Virginia, to the core and remains memorable even today, despite dating back to 2007.

This case will be explored in the fifth episode of Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20, which airs at 10.00 PM EST on ABC. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A bride-to-be and her mother are murdered just weeks before the wedding. The investigation leads police to a bizarre trail of clues, including taunting letters from the killer."

Both Angel and her mother were brutally stabbed to death in their own home, and the investigation went on to reveal something very sinister, where one of the closest people to Angel turned out to be the killer.

Read on for more details about the case ahead of the upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC.

What happened to Vonda and Angel Goyena?

Angelique "Angel" Goyena was a native of Norfolk, Virginia, and despite her good academic performance from a young age, she remained in her hometown. By 2007, she was engaged to a man she had met online, David Wayne Hoshaw, and was caring for her aging mother, Vonda Goyena. Vonda was 74 years old.

While it seemed that a happy time was awaiting Angel Goyena, who was supposed to get married to the man of her dreams, it all changed on June 30, 2007, when the two women were found brutally stabbed by local authorities in their Friden Street home in Norfolk, Virginia. Vonda was reportedly still alive but died the next day in the hospital. As for Angel Goyena, the 35-year-old was found dead on the spot.

It was soon determined that it was a homicide. Moreover, as there were no signs of forced entry and the crime scene was quite bloody and brutal, authorities started suspecting that it was someone they personally knew.

They initially doubted Angel Goyena's ex-fiancé, David Hoshaw, who showed a few concerning signs. He reportedly had an airtight alibi as he was miles away that night with his son, which put him out of suspicion. But the things he did after this brought him right back to the top of the suspects list, and it turned out that he was indeed the one who stabbed his fiancée and future mother-in-law to death.

Why did David Hoshaw kill Vonda and Angel Goyena?

Expand Tweet

It turned out on further investigation that David Hoshaw was already having an affair with a woman named Amanda. While he continued claiming that he was away that night, Amanda, the woman he was having an affair with, managed to get a confession out of him while he was in police custody.

With further circumstantial evidence, Hoshaw was charged with the crime. It was alleged that he killed Angel and her mother because he wanted to be with Amanda.

Ultimately, David Hoshaw was sentenced to two life sentences, which he continues to serve today.

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC will cover this case in more detail.

