The Feeney Family murders: A complete timeline of events

The Feeney Family Murders is still one of the state's most recognized unsolved cases. Cheryl Feeney and her two young kids, Tyler and Jennifer, were discovered murdered in their Springfield home in 1995. The case quickly gained regional and national attention, particularly when Cheryl's husband, Jon Feeney, was charged but acquitted.

No one has been convicted after years of investigation, and the case is still officially unsolved. The Crime Junkie podcast episode, MURDERED: The Feeney Family, revisits these facts and looks at how the case of the Feeney Family murders transpired. It aired on April 14, 2025, and is available on their website.

A detailed timeline of major events of the Feeney Family murders

February 26–27, 1995: The Feeney Family murders take place

As per Ozarks First, over the weekend of February 26, 1995, Jon Feeney was at a science teachers' conference at Lake of the Ozarks. At home, Cheryl Feeney, six-year-old Tyler, and baby Jennifer were killed between the evening of February 26 and the morning of February 27.

Cheryl and Tyler were killed by multiple facial and neck blows, most likely from a metal pipe, as reported by KOLR10 News. Jennifer was discovered in her crib with a cord around her neck made from a curtain rod. The area indicated no signs of forced entry or burglary.

February 27, 1995: Bodies discovered

As per Ozarks First, early in the morning on February 27, Jon's mother and Cheryl's co-worker, Ola, visited the Feeney residence after they could not get through to the family. They found the bodies and called the police.

Jon Feeney was informed by a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer who located him at the teachers' conference. He was not yet treated as a suspect but was regarded as a person of interest.

March 1995: Major case squad joins the investigation

As per Ozarks First, in days, the South-Central Missouri Major Case Squad was called in to assist local law enforcement. Friends, co-workers, and family members were interviewed by investigators.

Jon remained with his family as forensic work at the crime scene continued. A spokesperson then indicated that Jon was being considered a potential witness. But as the investigation proceeded, suspicion increased.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

April 1995 – April 1996: Long investigation period

During the following year, detectives labored to gather evidence. According to the Crime Traveler podcast and KOLR10 archives, no one was arrested at this time. Forensic and circumstantial factors did, however, start to indicate Jon Feeney as a suspect.

As per Ozarks First, over this time, authorities learned that Jon had recently doubled Cheryl's life insurance policy by $250,000. Investigators also found materials for the Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing game, specifically, on his classroom desk at Glendale High School. Prosecutors later indicated that the game was an influence on the crime.

Expand Tweet

April 22, 1996: Jon Feeney indicted

As per Ozarks First, over a year after the Feeney Family murders, on April 22, 1996, Jon Feeney was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on three charges of first-degree murder. The indictment was issued 420 days after the victims' bodies were discovered.

Prosecutors accused Jon of having attended the teacher's conference, having returned to Springfield, and killing his family, and then returning to the conference to establish an alibi.

September–October 1996: The trial

As per Ozarks First, jury selection started on September 24, 1996, and opening statements were made on September 27. The prosecution constructed a circumstantial case using Jon's life insurance policy, his supposed romantic trysts, and his potential interest in violent role-play.

Investigation scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

One of the key pieces of evidence was the family's answering machine. Prosecutors played three messages Jon had left—two on Sunday, one on Monday—saying he sounded too calm and was the last to express concern. The defense replied that these were sincere attempts to contact his family and that Jon cried when the tapes were played.

Over a dozen witnesses testified that Jon had acted normally at the conference. One of his friends who had been playing role-playing games with Jon for more than 10 years testified that he never saw him play violent or murderer roles.

October 5, 1996: Not guilty verdict

After weeks of testimony, the jury of eight men and four women found Jon Feeney not guilty of the Feeney Family murders. The prosecution's case, although extensive, was deemed to be purely circumstantial and not sufficiently strong to lead to a conviction. Jon Feeney was set free, and no other suspect was arrested or charged in the matter.

November 1996: Civil lawsuit filed

As per Ozarks First, even though Jon was cleared in criminal court, the parents of Cheryl Feeney sued him in November 1996 for wrongful death. The civil action was meant to bar Jon from collecting any insurance or financial payments due to the demise of Cheryl, Tyler, and Jennifer.

Court scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

The result of this civil case was not majorly reported, but the case remained in the news and of interest to the public and media.

Present day: Case remains unsolved

As per Ozarks First, there have been no other arrests or developments since the trial of the Feeney Family Murders. The case is still officially closed but unsolved. It has appeared on true crime podcasts and TV shows, including Crime Junkie, which reopened the evidence and court case.

There has not been any solid physical evidence that connects Jon Feeney—or anyone else—to the Feeney Family murders. There have not been any other suspects named by law enforcement.

