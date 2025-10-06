The Smashing Machine soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is a biographical sports drama that explores the life of Mark Kerr and the complex world of mixed martial arts. It is based on the 2002 documentary of the same name, and the film first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before being released worldwide on October 3, 2025. The story begins with Kerr at the peak of his fighting career, but quickly follows his descent into addiction and more. The storyline continues along that path as Kerr questions his identity as a fighter while battling opioid addiction, and his girlfriend Dawn tries to protect him from self-destruction during his darkest moments. The film was produced by Safdie, Dwayne Johnson, Eli Bush, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and David Koplan. Johnson, who stars as Kerr, underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining approximately 30 pounds. Apart from him, the cast also features Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Ryan Bader, and a roster of other MMA personalities.Linda Cohen curated the soundtrack for The Smashing Machine, while Belgian musician Nala Sinephro composed the film's original score.Exploring the soundtrack of The Smashing MachineDwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr (Image via Instagram/@thesmashingmachinemovie)Like the original documentary, The Smashing Machine's soundtrack captures the film's key emotional moments with a selection of songs chosen by Linda Cohen. This selection enhances everything from the fight scenes to Kerr's moments of vulnerability and more throughout the film's runtime. Therefore, the soundtrack features a variety of tracks, from jazz to rock, pop, and more, to help define and showcase Kerr's emotional states throughout the film. Here's a breakdown of every song included in the A24 film's soundtrack:JPG and Sereia – Vem (Nick Layne Club Mix)Daniel Barross &amp; Fabio Pelosi – Tropical DreamMasayoshi Takanaka – You Can Never Come To This PlaceSublime – SanteriaSugar Ray – Every MorningFaith Hill – This Kiss12 Fingers – Sarara (Krauze Mix) (ft. Viviane Cruz)Lil Suzy – Take Me In Your ArmsJack Clement – When I DreamRod Stewart – Rhythm Of My HeartBilly Swan – Don't Be CruelJon Secada – Just Another DaySqueeze – TemptedBrian McKnight – Back At OneWitch – Home TownMelanie – Beautiful PeopleBz – Konya Tsukino Mieru OkaniTomoyasu Hotei – KimigayoRobert Lester Folsom – My Stoves On FireHadda Brooks – That's My DesireBruce Springsteen – JunglelandThe Cleaners From Venus – Corridor Of DreamsTimi Yuro – Make The World Go AwayThe Alan Parsons Project – LimelightAll about Nala Sinephro's original score ofThe Smashing Machine View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from its carefully selected licensed songs, The Smashing Machine also features an original score composed by Belgian experimental jazz musician Nala Sinephro. The album includes 8 tracks in total and was released digitally on October 3, 2025, across various platforms.DawnGrand PrixThe Smashing MachineThe HighMarkKOMark IIDawn IISinephro is primarily known for her work as an experimental jazz artist, and her 2024 album Endlessness received critical praise. It even ranked number 2 on The Guardian's list of the best contemporary albums of 2024.The Smashing Machine is her debut film score, and while digital versions of the soundtrack were released alongside the film on October 3, 2025, through Warp Records and A24 Music, a vinyl version will also be available.About The Smashing MachineA still from The Smashing Machine (Image via Instagram@thesmashingmachinemovie)The Smashing Machine follows Mark Kerr, a legendary mixed martial arts fighter, as he continues to win fight after fight, seemingly with a perfect career. But things start to unravel when his addiction to painkillers spirals out of control. Mark becomes consumed by his demons as his life begins to fall apart, despite his success in the ring. He soon starts experiencing troubling physical and psychological effects as his initial reliance on medication grows stronger. However, this forces him to dig deeper into self-destruction and reveals a thread of connections between his addiction, his relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples, and his fighting career. The 2025 film is written, directed, edited, and co-produced by Benny Safdie and stars Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr. The film, released in theaters on October 3, 2025, pushes Johnson into what critics are calling his most transformative role yet. Emily Blunt co-stars as Dawn Staples, Kerr's girlfriend, who witnesses his downward spiral firsthand, while several other MMA professionals and stars also make appearances along the way. The film first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it earned a 15-minute standing ovation, and Safdie was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Director.Those interested can watch The Smashing Machine in theaters.