  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Smashing Machine soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The Smashing Machine soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

By Siddhant
Published Oct 06, 2025 03:27 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of A24
Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "The Smashing Machine" - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is a biographical sports drama that explores the life of Mark Kerr and the complex world of mixed martial arts. It is based on the 2002 documentary of the same name, and the film first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before being released worldwide on October 3, 2025.

Ad

The story begins with Kerr at the peak of his fighting career, but quickly follows his descent into addiction and more. The storyline continues along that path as Kerr questions his identity as a fighter while battling opioid addiction, and his girlfriend Dawn tries to protect him from self-destruction during his darkest moments.

The film was produced by Safdie, Dwayne Johnson, Eli Bush, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and David Koplan. Johnson, who stars as Kerr, underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining approximately 30 pounds. Apart from him, the cast also features Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Ryan Bader, and a roster of other MMA personalities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Linda Cohen curated the soundtrack for The Smashing Machine, while Belgian musician Nala Sinephro composed the film's original score.

Exploring the soundtrack of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr (Image via Instagram/@thesmashingmachinemovie)
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr (Image via Instagram/@thesmashingmachinemovie)

Like the original documentary, The Smashing Machine's soundtrack captures the film's key emotional moments with a selection of songs chosen by Linda Cohen. This selection enhances everything from the fight scenes to Kerr's moments of vulnerability and more throughout the film's runtime.

Ad

Therefore, the soundtrack features a variety of tracks, from jazz to rock, pop, and more, to help define and showcase Kerr's emotional states throughout the film. Here's a breakdown of every song included in the A24 film's soundtrack:

  • JPG and Sereia – Vem (Nick Layne Club Mix)
  • Daniel Barross & Fabio Pelosi – Tropical Dream
  • Masayoshi Takanaka – You Can Never Come To This Place
  • Sublime – Santeria
  • Sugar Ray – Every Morning
  • Faith Hill – This Kiss
  • 12 Fingers – Sarara (Krauze Mix) (ft. Viviane Cruz)
  • Lil Suzy – Take Me In Your Arms
  • Jack Clement – When I Dream
  • Rod Stewart – Rhythm Of My Heart
  • Billy Swan – Don't Be Cruel
  • Jon Secada – Just Another Day
  • Squeeze – Tempted
  • Brian McKnight – Back At One
  • Witch – Home Town
  • Melanie – Beautiful People
  • Bz – Konya Tsukino Mieru Okani
  • Tomoyasu Hotei – Kimigayo
  • Robert Lester Folsom – My Stoves On Fire
  • Hadda Brooks – That's My Desire
  • Bruce Springsteen – Jungleland
  • The Cleaners From Venus – Corridor Of Dreams
  • Timi Yuro – Make The World Go Away
  • The Alan Parsons Project – Limelight
Ad

All about Nala Sinephro's original score of

The Smashing Machine

Ad

Aside from its carefully selected licensed songs, The Smashing Machine also features an original score composed by Belgian experimental jazz musician Nala Sinephro. The album includes 8 tracks in total and was released digitally on October 3, 2025, across various platforms.

  • Dawn
  • Grand Prix
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The High
  • Mark
  • KO
  • Mark II
  • Dawn II

Sinephro is primarily known for her work as an experimental jazz artist, and her 2024 album Endlessness received critical praise. It even ranked number 2 on The Guardian's list of the best contemporary albums of 2024.

Ad

The Smashing Machine is her debut film score, and while digital versions of the soundtrack were released alongside the film on October 3, 2025, through Warp Records and A24 Music, a vinyl version will also be available.

About The Smashing Machine

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via Instagram@thesmashingmachinemovie)
A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via Instagram@thesmashingmachinemovie)

The Smashing Machine follows Mark Kerr, a legendary mixed martial arts fighter, as he continues to win fight after fight, seemingly with a perfect career. But things start to unravel when his addiction to painkillers spirals out of control.

Ad

Mark becomes consumed by his demons as his life begins to fall apart, despite his success in the ring. He soon starts experiencing troubling physical and psychological effects as his initial reliance on medication grows stronger. However, this forces him to dig deeper into self-destruction and reveals a thread of connections between his addiction, his relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples, and his fighting career.

The 2025 film is written, directed, edited, and co-produced by Benny Safdie and stars Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr. The film, released in theaters on October 3, 2025, pushes Johnson into what critics are calling his most transformative role yet.

Ad

Emily Blunt co-stars as Dawn Staples, Kerr's girlfriend, who witnesses his downward spiral firsthand, while several other MMA professionals and stars also make appearances along the way. The film first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it earned a 15-minute standing ovation, and Safdie was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Director.

Those interested can watch The Smashing Machine in theaters.

About the author
Siddhant

Siddhant

Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.

Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant.  He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.

Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.

If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications