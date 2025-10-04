The Smashing Machine ending explained: Did Mark Kerr overcome his addiction?

The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama directed by Benny Safdie, offers a raw and emotional look into the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson. Released on October 3, 2025, the film delves into Kerr's rise to prominence, his struggles with addiction, and his battle for personal redemption.

The film explores how addiction, toxic relationships, and physical strain intersect in the life of a fighter who was once considered one of the greatest.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the movie. Reader’s discretion is required.

The movie is about Kerr's job in mixed martial arts and how hard it was for him to get there. Kerr has to deal with both his opponents and his own issues when he fights in the PRIDE Fighting Championship.

Mark Kerr's recovery from addiction is a central theme in The Smashing Machine. While the film doesn’t depict a complete resolution, it shows his gradual journey toward healing and emotional growth by the end.

What happens to Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine?

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via A24)

Mark Kerr goes into the finals of the PRIDE Fighting Championship with high dreams of making things right at the end of the movie. Kerr loses to Kazuyuki Fujita, though, instead of coming out on top. This ending might not seem very exciting, but it is very important to understand the movie's greater message.

In the movie, Kerr's loss in the ring isn't seen as the end of his life. Instead, it shows how he slowly overcame his addiction, which had been a problem for most of his career, and got better mentally.

In the last few scenes, Kerr's loss is shown to be a time of release. He is free from expectations and doesn't have to prove himself by doing well in the real world.

Why does Mark Kerr’s defeat matter?

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via A24)

Kerr really lost in more ways than one when she lost the PRIDE finals. This is the last step on his path to becoming more self-aware. Before he fights Fujita, Kerr has already changed. He is not the same guy who got into MMA just to get famous and get praise.

This loss is a sign of Kerr's big moment. His loss isn't just a sign of physical failure; it's also a metaphor for the movie's main idea: success doesn't always mean happiness.

In MMA, a fighter's worth is often determined by how many fights they have won. Kerr, on the other hand, thought that beating addiction and making peace with his past were much more important than winning the title.

Does Mark Kerr fully overcome his addiction?

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via A24)

Kerr's struggle with addiction is shown quietly in the movie, but there isn't a clear, dramatic ending. Instead, it suggests that Kerr will be getting better slowly over time.

His dependence on drugs is a constant theme in the movie. At the end of the movie, though, Kerr has come a long way in beating his drug addiction. Even though the movie doesn't show Kerr quitting his drug use all of a sudden, it does show him as more stable and thoughtful at the end.

What happens to Mark Kerr and Dawn Staples?

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via A24)

The film emphasizes Mark and Dawn's bond. Because Mark's addiction stresses them out, their relationship has almost ended several times.

By the end of the movie, they seem to have reconciled after Mark takes a life-threatening overdose. Mark and Dawn should move on, even though the movie doesn't reveal their future. Kerr and Dawn married in 2000. The movie provides viewers hope that they healed and grew together after breaking up.

What is the real meaning of the ending?

A still from The Smashing Machine (Image via A24)

The real message of the movie lies in its conclusion. Kerr’s defeat in the PRIDE finals, while disappointing in terms of career ambition, serves as a turning point in his personal growth.

It's clear from the movie that losing a fight isn't always the worst thing that can happen. It's more important for Kerr to deal with his feelings, slowly accept himself, and work on living a healthier, more balanced life than to win the title.

The movie suggests that true success is not measured by titles or victories in the cage, but by one’s ability to face personal struggles, make peace with the past, and continue moving forward.

The Smashing Machine is currently screening in theaters across the United States.

