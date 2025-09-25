7 cancelled Dwayne Johnson movies you probably didn’t know of

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” first gained fame as a professional wrestler in WWE before transitioning into acting. Over the years, he has built a successful film career with major roles in franchises such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Black Adam.

While most fans are familiar with his major hits, Dwayne Johnson has also been attached to several projects that never made it to the big screen. From adaptations of video games and cartoons to potential franchise continuations and superhero sequels, these films were in development but ultimately did not materialize.

Here is a list of seven cancelled Dwayne Johnson movies viewers probably didn’t know of.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Big Trouble in Little China

A still from Big Trouble in Little China (Image via Apple TV+)

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson became attached to a project aiming to revisit John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China. Initially conceived as a remake, the film promised a narrative with extensive visual effects and a diverse ensemble cast.

Over time, the project shifted direction, evolving into a potential legacy sequel rather than a straightforward remake.

Despite Johnson’s involvement, both Carpenter and original star Kurt Russell reportedly expressed little enthusiasm for the new adaptation. Following the Fox-Disney merger, updates on the project grew scarce, and it appears to have been indefinitely postponed.

2) Johnny Bravo

Dwayne Johnson was seen as a fitting choice for a live-action adaptation (Image via Apple TV+)

Johnny Bravo, the popular Cartoon Network series that premiered in 1997, centered on the muscle-bound and comically self-absorbed title character. Dwayne Johnson was considered a fitting choice for a live-action adaptation, with Warner Bros moving forward on a project that would have placed him in the lead role.

Johnson’s larger-than-life persona and comedic timing, honed during his WWE career, aligned naturally with the character’s exaggerated traits. Despite initial development, the film ultimately stalled and was shelved, with no indication that it will be revived.

3) G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant

Dwayne Johnson played Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Image via Getty)

Dwayne Johnson earned a reputation for revitalizing established franchises, particularly contributing to the success of the Fast & Furious series and surpassing expectations with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

He joined the G.I. Joe franchise as Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, assuming a central role following the early exit of Channing Tatum’s character, Duke.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Retaliation performed well at the box office, leading to the announcement of a third installment, G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant, which was expected to bring back Johnson alongside Bruce Willis.

However, after five years of stalled development, the project failed to materialize. The franchise was later rebooted with 2021’s Snake Eyes, though the attempt did not achieve significant success.

4) Saints Row

Dwayne Johnson was once linked to a Saints Row film (Image via Getty)

Saints Row, an open-world video game series often compared to Grand Theft Auto, quickly developed a distinct identity within the genre. Dwayne Johnson was at one point attached to star in a film adaptation, which was envisioned as a darkly comedic take inspired by John Carpenter’s Escape from New York.

The proposed movie was intended to connect the narratives of the second and third games. However, the bankruptcy of the game’s original developer, THQ, led to the property’s rights being sold, resulting in the cancellation of Johnson’s adaptation. While a new film project remains in development, it has not yet entered production.

5) Doc Savage

A still from Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze (Image via Apple TV+)

Doc Savage, the iconic adventurer and genius who originated in 1930s pulp magazines, previously appeared on the big screen in 1975’s Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze, starring Ron Ely. Writer and director Shane Black, a longtime fan of the character, dedicated several years to developing a new adaptation.

Dwayne Johnson was widely regarded by Black as the ideal actor to embody the larger-than-life hero, and he publicly confirmed his involvement in the project.

Ultimately, challenges surrounding the character’s rights, coupled with concerns over the commercial prospects of a relatively obscure pulp figure, led to the cancellation of the film.

6) Black Adam 2

A still from DC's Black Adam (Image via Apple TV+)

Dwayne Johnson invested several years in developing Black Adam, with ambitious plans for the character’s trajectory within the DC Universe. He frequently suggested that the film would significantly alter the established hierarchy of power among DC heroes.

However, the first installment’s lukewarm critical reception and modest box-office performance, combined with a broader reboot of the DC film universe, resulted in the cancellation of any immediate sequel.

Black Adam 2 had been expected to follow up on the original’s mid-credits scene, potentially featuring a confrontation with Henry Cavill’s Superman, as well as additional crossover possibilities. Due to the underwhelming response to the initial film, the project has not moved forward.

7) SpyHunter

Early in his career, Johnson starred in Spy Hunter: Nowhere to Run (Image via Getty)

An interesting chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s early career was his involvement in the PS2 remake of the Spy Hunter video game, titled Nowhere to Run. In the game, Johnson portrayed Agent Decker, a character who navigates a technologically advanced vehicle while combating adversaries.

The project initially served as a tie-in for a planned Spy Hunter feature film, which was set to be directed by action filmmaker John Woo. Johnson remained attached to the project following Woo’s departure and through several production delays.

Despite years of development and multiple script revisions, the film was ultimately shelved and never moved forward.

Though these projects never materialized, Dwayne Johnson continues to expand his filmography with new ventures. One of his most anticipated upcoming roles is in The Smashing Machine, where he portrays legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

