The Studio season 1 finale ending explained: How does Matt's presentation at CinemaCon end?

The Studio season 1 finale, titled The Presentation, aired on May 21, 2025, on Apple TV+. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the episode, which they co-wrote alongside Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez. With a runtime of under 23 minutes, the episode delivers plenty of crazy antics and ends the series on a high note.

Following up from the last episode, Matt and his team head for the presentation at CinemaCon. The team struggles to deliver a great performance, with Zoë Kravitz, Dave Franco, and Griffin Mill high on mushrooms. Despite its many hiccups, the presentation ends well and confirms that Continental Studios will not be sold to Amazon.

Does Griffin Mill deliver his presentation in The Studio season 1 finale?

Griffin Mill is found inside the Venetian fountain at the start of The Studio season 1 finale episode. Matt, Sal, Quinn, and Maya arrive at the fountain to find Patty laughing at Griffin's state. Matt tells his former boss about Continental Studios' potential sale to Amazon, and she agrees to help, after learning that Griffin's presentation is tied to the studio's fate.

With the CinemaCon about to start in some time, the group drags Griffin back to the hotel Weekend at Bernie's-style, to avoid getting noticed while passing through the casino. They run into Matt Belloni on their way, but Sal passes off Griffin as his drunk uncle, Ronaldo Saperstein.

When Griffin passes out inside the suite, Sal comes up with the genius idea of giving him cocaine to wake him up. He cites the movie Flight, in which Denzel Washington's character snorted cocaine before testifying in front of the FAA. The plan works, and the team heads to the auditorium for their presentation.

Griffin is wheeled backstage in a wheelchair since he has trouble standing upright. After the other presenters are done, Matt drums up excitement for Continental Studios's upcoming slate of films— which include prestige films, the latest action franchise, and a family summer tentpole.

He then calls his entire team onstage to celebrate their contribution. Since Griffin is in no state to walk on his own, Maya gets him hooked up to the wires and has him dropped down on the stage. He begins reading from the teleprompter, but can only muster up the energy to say the word, "movies."

Matt gets the audience to chant "movies" in response, and the auditorium erupts in loud chants, signaling the presentation's success.

Zoë Kravitz and Dave Franco step up in The Studio season 1 finale

A stoned Dave Franco shows up for the presentation with a serious head injury and blood stains on his clothes. He tells Matt that he was beaten up by the men who lost 50k to him in poker at the casino. Nevertheless, he takes the stage and introduces himself as Jimmy DeFelippe— his character from Alphabet City.

Instead of reading from the teleprompter, he riffs his entire speech and gets a huge round of applause from the audience.

Zoë Kravitz is still too stoned to go ahead with the presentation, as she repeats everything that is said to her backstage. Her agent, Mitch Weitz, and publicist, Gabby, refuse to send her out in that condition. Matt asks Patty to introduce The Silver Lake ahead of Zoë to buy them some time.

When it's finally Zoë's turn, she presents her movie Blackwing without a hitch and returns backstage to pee her pants moments later. She is followed by Nick Stoller, who talks about the studio's purported tentpole movie Kool-Aid, before Matt takes over.

