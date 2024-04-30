The Sympathizer episode 3 recap & ending explained: Was the Captain outed as the spy?

Much like its previous episodes, The Sympathizer episode 3, released on HBO on April 28, 2024, was centered around only one question - will they or will they not find out who the real spy is?

Since the show's beginning, it has been clear that the Captain (portrayed by Hoa Xuande) was a secret spy for North Vietnam working in the South Vietnamese army. His task was to report about South Vietnam's undertakings to the Viet Cong. This, coupled with a dozen other reasons, resulted in the eventual fall of Saigon.

Following this, the Captain was forced to flee Vietnam with his friend, Bon, and several other Vietnamese people and shift base to the United States. There, the Captain continued to work under the General and transfer necessary information about the troops to the people in North Vietnam.

Despite being under the radar of the General a couple of times, the Captain managed to dodge being identified as a spy by the end of episode 3 of The Sympathizer.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

What happened at the end of The Sympathizer episode 3?

The Sympathizer episode 3, titled Love It or Leave It, was yet another desperate attempt by the Captain to continue hiding his identity as a North Vietnamese spy. In doing so, he had to carry out an act of violence that he heavily regretted later.

After implanting in the minds of the General and Claude that the Major was the spy, the Captain and Bon devised a plan to kill the Major. They decided that when the fireworks would set off during the Fourth of July celebrations, they would shoot him.

However, things did not go as planned, as the fireworks stopped before the Captain could shoot the Major. He did it anyway and shot the Major on his hip as he tried to hold back his tears.

At the Major's funeral, Claude approached the Captain with some news. He informed him that he had found something he thought was evidence against the Major. He talked about the several letters he had found, which he believed were written by the Major.

However, as the audience who have been watching the show since the beginning would know, these letters were written by the Captain and sent to Man at the beginning.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Sympathizer?

The audiences can expect to see a lot unfold in the upcoming episode of The Sympathizer. Having killed the Major, the Captain is going through a difficult time. From what it appears, episode 4 will most likely chronicle the Captain's traumatic experiences following the killing.

The upcoming episode will most likely encompass the Captain's relationship with Ms. Sofia Mori, his new girlfriend. The episode might also put the Captain under the General's and Claude's radar now that Claude is slowly gathering evidence against the spy.

The latest piece of evidence Claude gathered against the spy was a bunch of letters written on rice paper, which he believed were written by the Major to the North Vietnamese troops. In the upcoming episode, it might happen that Claude discovers more evidence that might point towards the Captain's involvement in the whole fiasco.

What is The Sympathizer about?

The cast of The Sympathizer (Image via Getty)

The Sympathizer is a black comedy/historical drama/spy thriller miniseries based on an acclaimed novel of the same name written by Vietnamese-American professor and novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. The IMDb description for the show reads:

"Near the end of the Vietnam War, a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community where he continues to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong."

The limited series stars Hoa Xuande in the lead. Others who appear alongside him are Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh, Jr. Toan Le, Fred Nguyen Khan, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Phanxinê, and Alan Trong. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar created the show.

The Sympathizer episode 4 is scheduled to be released on HBO on May 5, 2024. On the same day, cord-cutters can access the episode on HBO's streaming platform, Max.