The true story behind 50,000 First Dates on Prime Video, explained

50,000 First Dates, a new original series on Amazon Prime Video, premieres February 11. It is based on the true story of Nesh Pillay, who wakes up with sudden memory loss and finds herself trapped in the year 1996. She is shocked to discover that the Uber driver she meets is actually her fiancé.

The couple’s story quickly gains attention online, with media outlets dubbing them the real-life “50 First Dates” couple, a romantic comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

As Pillay struggles to uncover the cause of her memory loss, she and her fiancé, Johannes "JJ" Jakope, face challenges in rebuilding their relationship. The couple must navigate trust issues, online accusations, and the pressure of an upcoming wedding while dealing with Pillay's condition.

Directed by Brent Hodge, 50,000 First Dates: A True Story stars Pillay and Jakope, with executive producers William Talmadge, Brent Hodge, and Carrie Mudd.

What is the true story behind 50,000 First Dates

50,000 First Dates: A True Story is a two-part docuseries that follows the real-life story of Pillay, a Toronto-based entrepreneur, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury that causes her to lose parts of her memory.

The series documents Pillay's journey as she wrestles with sudden memory loss, waking up not knowing her age, the year, or even who her fiancé is. In one viral clip, she is shocked to discover that she has a child, asking, “I have a child? Is the child safe?”

The docuseries captures Pillay’s emotional journey as she believes she is 17 years old again, mistakenly thinking her fiancé, JJ, is an Uber driver.

The couple begins documenting their experience online, sharing the challenges they face as Nesh attempts to rediscover her life and love. As they await the results of Nesh's brain scans, JJ takes on the role of caregiver, and the couple races against time to prepare for their wedding.

50,000 First Dates: What happened to Pillay and Jakope's relationship?

Throughout Pillay's medical journey in 50,000 First Dates, Jakope took care of her (Image via Prime Video Canada)

As Jakope took care of Pillay, they fell in love again, which led him to propose once more.

Pillay’s recovery from a traumatic brain injury is documented online, with her fiancé, Jakope, by her side as her caregiver throughout the process. Pillay, who initially mistook Jakope for an Uber driver and had no memory of her child, gradually began to heal with Jakope’s support.

As Jakope took on the role of caregiver, Pillay found herself falling in love with him all over again. She shared online that despite her memory loss, she still wanted to marry him. Jakope eventually proposed, though Pillay could not legally consent at first due to her condition.

In March 2024, the couple welcomed a son. Pillay continues to experience side effects from the injury, such as headaches and tremors, and is still seeking treatments.

What is Pillay’s medical condition in 50,000 First Dates?

A clip from the docuseries shows Pillay's medical scan. (Image via Prime Video Canada)

Pillay's memory loss and brain injury were determined to be non-psychological, which led to a referral to a neurologist. The exact cause remains unknown, and she is still in treatment.

In the docuseries 50,000 First Dates, while the focus is on Pillay’s relationship with her fiancé, Jakope, the series also highlights Pillay’s medical journey. After suffering from sudden memory loss, Pillay sought medical help to understand the cause of her condition.

According to the New York Post, doctors initially suspected that multiple concussions might be responsible for her memory lapses. They reassured her that she would recover in a few days. As her condition worsened, Pillay sought a second opinion.

During a hospital stay, psychiatrists determined that the issue was not psychological, and she was finally referred to a neurologist for further evaluation. Pillay shared her entire medical journey, including her recovery process, on TikTok, giving followers an inside look at her experience.

Don't miss the chance to follow Pillay's romantic and medical journey in 50,000 First Dates: A True Story streaming now on Prime Video.

