Where is Nesh Pillay now? Details explored ahead of 50,000 First Dates

Nesh Pillay’s life took an unexpected turn when she woke up with sudden memory loss, believing she was still in 1996. Unaware of the present, she mistook her fiancé, JJ, aka Johannes Jakope, for an Uber driver. Their unusual story quickly spread across the internet, earning them the title of the real-life 50 First Dates couple.

As media attention grew, so did speculation, with online sceptics questioning the authenticity of her condition. Now, their journey is the subject of the upcoming docu-series 50,000 First Dates: A True Story, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2025.

As of February 2025, Nesh Pillay remains in Toronto, actively sharing her experiences on Instagram and TikTok. Through social media, she continues to engage with a growing audience, spreading awareness about traumatic brain injuries and providing insight into life with memory loss. On Instagram, she describes herself as an entrepreneur, mother, 2024 bride, and founder, emphasizing positivity as per [email protected].

The series follows Nesh Pillay and JJ as they navigate the complexities of rebuilding their relationship while dealing with the emotional and psychological challenges of her condition. JJ steps into the role of caretaker while Nesh seeks answers about the cause of her memory loss.

As they prepare for their wedding, the pressures of their changing reality test their bond. Brent Hodge directed the docu-series, which is executive produced by William Talmadge, Brent Hodge, and Carrie Mudd. The series aims to capture the impact of memory loss on relationships.

Nesh Pillay’s life changed in 2022 when she woke up from a nap feeling disoriented, unable to recognize her partner, Johannes Jakope, or recall their child. According to a New York Post article dated February 6, 2025), she initially mistook Jakope for a rideshare driver. She repeatedly referred to their daughter as “the child,” struggling to grasp that she was a mother.

“I called my daughter ‘the child’ which I imagine was a jarring experience for her. I would say ‘I have a child? I don’t know how to take care of a child!'" she shared.

The confusion stemmed from an episode of unexplained memory loss, later diagnosed as a consequence of a traumatic brain injury. Pillay had sustained head injuries before, but she has no recollection of the event that likely triggered her amnesia.

As per the New York Post, a neurologist later confirmed she had suffered a concussion and might have experienced multiple seizures, resulting in significant memory retention issues. She estimates that she retains only about 20% of new memories, making it difficult to recall even recent events.

Despite these challenges, Nesh Pillay and Jakope continued their life together, gradually rebuilding their relationship. Over time, she fell in love with him again as he cared for her, assisted her through daily routines, and even learned to braid her hair. However, due to her condition, she was initially unable to provide legal consent to a marriage proposal. As per the New York Post, the couple eventually got engaged and later welcomed a son in March 2024.

Her story has been compared to films such as 50 First Dates and The Vow, both of which feature protagonists experiencing memory loss. This real-life account is now the focus of the upcoming docu-series 50,000 First Dates: A True Story, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2025.

Nesh Pillay remains active on social media, using platforms like Instagram and TikTok to document her journey. She engages with an audience that resonates with her experiences, particularly those who have faced similar neurological conditions.

Nesh Pillay continues to seek treatment options, consulting specialists to better understand her condition. While modern medicine has yet to provide definitive answers, she remains focused on adapting to her new reality.

In the docu-series, Pillay meets with neuroscientists from the University of Toronto who offer insights into her condition. Although she describes the findings as both “exciting” and “terrifying,” she is committed to exploring potential treatments, as per the New York Post.

The documentary also addresses scepticism from online critics who question the authenticity of her experience. She acknowledges that, for a long time, she felt ashamed due to the uncertainty surrounding her diagnosis. However, as she continues to share her story, she realizes that her experience is not uncommon.

“For a long time, I carried a lot of shame because my diagnosis was so unclear, and I knew that some doctors didn’t fully believe me,” she said.

For Nesh Pillay, life is unpredictable, shaped by fluctuating health and evolving memories. Despite the uncertainties, she continues to move forward, raising awareness about brain injuries and memory disorders. With 50,000 First Dates: A True Story set to air on Prime, her story will soon reach a global audience, shedding light on the realities of living with amnesia.

