The true story behind Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America, explained

The upcoming docuseries, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America, by National Geographic, takes viewers through one of the most devastating acts of terrorism in the history of the United States. The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building took place on April 19, 1995, and claimed the lives of 168 individuals.

The Oklahoma City Bombing not only took the nation by shock but also led to significant changes in the U.S domestic security policies. All three episodes of Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America premiere on April 2, 2025, at 8 pm EST on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC. The official synopsis of the series, which is to be released on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the tragic day, reads:

"A gripping, extraordinary account of the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history, told only by those who lived through it."

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America - One of the most extensive investigations in FBI history

National Geographic's take on the Oklahoma City Bombing through its three-part docu-series, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America, aims to tell the true story behind the deadly explosion at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

The said explosion took place at 9:02 a.m. on April 19, 1995, and claimed the lives of 168 people. The act was masterminded by the anti-government extremist Timothy McVeigh, while Terry Nichols supported him.

The cause of the blast was approximately 4,800 pounds of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, nitromethane, and diesel fuel oil that was loaded into a Ryder rental truck rented under the name Robert D. Kling. The truck had been parked in front of the target building's daycare center.

The explosion took place on the north side and blew off over one-third of the building. Timothy McVeigh blew off the fuses of the bomb while he was on the way to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Besides the target building affected, a total of 324 buildings and 86 cars within a four-block radius suffered damages, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building Bombing After Action Report.

In terms of financial losses, the Oklahoma City bombing resulted in damages worth $652 million. The magnitude of the blast was unprecedented, and the nation watched in horror as the rescue operations took over.

Who were arrested for the Oklahoma City Bombing?

The massive rescue operation launched by the authorities involved local, state, and federal agencies. The bombing site became a place for mourning, as people across states came together in solidarity for the victims and their loved ones.

Consequently, the investigation into the event became the focal point of all news coverage on television and radio.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America showcases how the investigation of the Oklahoma City Bombing was one of the most extensive in FBI history.

The FBI suspected three different agencies of the bombing initially - the group of radicals behind the World Trade Center bombing, a clash between the DEA and the drug cartel, and a coup against the federal government by anti-government individuals.

Within 90 minutes of the blast, Timothy McVeigh was arrested by a vigilant trooper who noticed a missing license plate and a concealed weapon. With Timothy in custody, Terry Nichols came under pressure and turned himself in following a search of his home.

Catch the real story of the Oklahoma City bombing as Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America airs on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC.

