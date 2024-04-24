The Upshaws season 5: Full cast & character list explored

All six episodes of The Upshaws season 5 were released on Netflix on April 18, 2024. The show has garnered mixed reviews from critics. On the popular review forum Metacritic, the show's fifth season has bagged a 57% rating. The audience reviews are comparatively favorable, with the show receiving a 7.7 out of 10 on the review platform.

The Upshaws season 5 is the fifth installment of the popular sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. It stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon, and Wanda Sykes in the main roles.

The actors who are part of the main cast of The Upshaws season 5

1) Mike Epps plays Bernard Upshaw Sr.

Mike Epps plays Bernard Upshaw Sr. or Bennie in The Upshaws season 5. He is the principal character in the show and also the family patriarch. He is the owner of Bennie's garage. He is married to Regina, with whom he has been since high school. The two have three children together: Aaliyah, Bernard Jr., and Maya.

In real life, Mike Epps is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has been in the limelight since 1994. Some of his most notable works include films such as Resident Evil: Apocalypse and Resident Evil: Extinction. His contributions are not only limited to the movies but also extend elsewhere. Epps plays Buck Russell in the American sitcom Uncle Buck.

2) Kim Fields plays Regina Upshaw

Kim Fields portrays Regina Upshaw in the fifth season of The Upshaws. She used to work earlier as a healthcare worker, but she had to quit it to tend to her emotional needs. She is married to Bernard Upshaw Sr., with whom she has been since high school. As mentioned previously, the two share three children.

Kim Fields is a prominent name in showbiz. The American actress and director has been active in the business since 1977. Fields has primarily worked in sitcoms, with some of her best works being Diff'rent Strokes, The Facts of Life, and Living Single.

3) Khali Spraggins plays Aaliyah Upshaw

Khali Spraggins portrays Aaliya Upshaw in The Upshaws season 5. She is the eldest daughter of Bennie Upshaw and Regina Upshaw.

Spraggins is fairly new to Hollywood and has only a few projects under her belt. She has been featured in Dad and I, Black Privilege, and Empire.

4) Journey Christine plays Maya Upshaw

Journey Christine plays the youngest daughter of Bennie and Regina Upshaw in the show's fifth season.

The Upshaws is Christine's most prominent acting gig. Before that, she was mostly associated with modeling. According to IMDb's page, Journey has been modeling since she was just 13 months old. At that age, she booked her first national commercial for Kohl's department store. The page also adds:

"From there, she booked her first print job modelling for Disney, she is a reoccurring model who shoots with them many times throughout. Journey, continued to wow casting directors and booked several other commercials and print work. Prime time TV audiences have seen Journey prominently featured in commercials for Honda, Walmart, Kohl's, Home Depot and a handful of other top companies."

5) Jermelle Simon plays Bernard Upshaw Jr.

Jermelle Simon plays Jennie and Regina Upshaw's eldest and only son Bernard Upshaw Jr. He has a strained relationship with his father which he is unable to hide at most times.

After having a successful career in theater, Jermelle Simon's first major role is in The Upshaws. Before this, he was featured in supporting roles in Animal Kingdom, Cocktails and Dreams, and Sojourn.

6) Diamond Lyons plays Kelvin Upshaw

Diamond Lyons plays Kelvin Upshaw in The Upshaws season 5. He is the child Bennie had outside of his marriage with Regina while the two were on a break. Kelvin's mother is Tasha Lewis, who is a stylist by profession.

Diamon Lyons's most famous project includes The Upshaws. Before this, he played small roles in projects like 5th Ward, All Screwed Up, and Colin in Black & White.

7) Wanda Sykes plays Lucretia Turner

Wanda Sykes plays Lucretia Turner in The Upshaws season 5. She is Regina's sister and Bernard Upshaw Sr.'s business partner.

Wanda Sykes is an actress, stand-up comedian, and writer. Her most famous work to date remains The Chris Rock Show, on which she was a writer. Her other notable works include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

All episodes of The Upshaws season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix.