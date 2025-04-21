The Von Erich family tragedy: A complete timeline of events

The Von Erich family, known for having many wrestling legends, is as famous for a string of tragedies that have shrouded their history. Headed by Fritz Von Erich, the Von Erich family lost five out of six sons at a young age, with their deaths caused by anything from accidents to su*cide.

The chronology of these occurrences narrates a story influenced by popularity, loss, and psychological woes, and has resulted in the extensive debate on the so-called "Von Erich curse." The lineage of the Von Erich family is filled with both astounding ring achievements and tragedies away from the ring.

Their story has been documented in documentaries and dramatized in the 2023 movie The Iron Claw, which generated new interest in the Von Erich family's success and tragedy.

Hollywood Demons season 1, episode 5, titled The Real Iron Claw features the case of the Von Erich family. The episode aired on April 21, 2025, at 9 pm on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Chronological timeline of the Von Erich family tragedies

1959: Death of Jack Adkisson Jr.

Jack Jr., Fritz, and Doris Von Erich's oldest son, died at age six in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He was electrocuted when he touched a live wire and drowned in a puddle of snow that was melting. This was the first tragedy to hit the family, and it devastated both parents.

1984: Death of David Von Erich

David Von Erich, also called "The Yellow Rose of Texas," was a promising wrestling star. As per Biography, David passed away at 25 in February of 1984 while touring with All Japan Pro Wrestling. Acute enteritis (intestinal inflammation) was cited by Japanese authorities as the reason for death. Suspicions of an overdose circulated in the wrestling world, but these were never verified.

1985–1987: Mike Von Erich's health crisis and su*cide

As reported by Biography, in 1985, Mike Von Erich broke his shoulder and contracted toxic shock syndrome when he had surgery, which left him with long-term physical and mental health issues. In April 1987, four days after a driving under the influence arrest, Mike took his own life at age 23. Mike struggled with depression and living up to the family name.

1991: Chris Von Erich's su*cide

According to Biography, Chris Von Erich, the youngest of the brothers, had lifelong health problems that curtailed his wrestling career. He was depressed and frustrated at not being able to equal his brothers' success. Chris took his own life in September 1991 at the age of 21.

1993: Kerry Von Erich's su*cide

Kerry Von Erich, an ex-NWA World Heavyweight Champion, fought inner demons in the form of substance abuse. Following a motorcycle crash and subsequent amputation of his foot as well as constant legal woes, Kerry died by su*cide at 33 years of age in February of 1993.

1997: Death of Fritz Von Erich

As reported by Biography, Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch, survived five of his six sons. He succumbed to brain cancer in 1997, at the age of 68.

Aftermath and Legacy

The only surviving brother is Kevin Von Erich. As per Biography, he retired from wrestling and was busy building his family, with his sons Ross and Marshall eventually getting into the wrestling industry. The Von Erich saga remains talked about as a cautionary tale regarding the stresses of fame and the effects of a dysfunctional family.

The Von Erichs' history is defined by early promise, sudden success, and a sequence of individual tragedies. Five sons perished prematurely, most through su*cide, after struggling with medical issues, depression, and the immense burden of keeping up the family reputation. Now, Kevin Von Erich and his sons continue the wrestling tradition.

