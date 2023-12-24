The Iron Claw was one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023. The true story of the famed Von Erich Family serves as the basis for the highly acclaimed film. Fritz, the family patriarch, and the Von Erich brothers—Kerry, Kevin, Chris, Mike, and David—are the primary sources of inspiration and make up the main characters in the film, too.

Zac Efron (Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and High School Musical) portrays Kevin Von Erich. Kerry Von Erich is portrayed by Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless, The Bear). The Iron Claw, which Sean Durkin wrote and directed, was released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

The Iron Claw was a wrestling move first made famous by Fritz and later taken up by his sons Kevin, Kerry, David, Mike, and Chris. This is referenced in the film's title. The film has a lot of tragedy, and although it seems to end on a grim note, there is a silver lining in the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Iron Claw movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Iron Claw Ending Explained- Director Sean Durkin says that he wanted to show the brothers in a peaceful environment

The Iron Claw, directed by Sean Durkin, shows more than one tragedy. The tragic deaths of four of the five Von Erich brothers—all of whom passed away young and under terrible circumstances—are also included in the dramatized story of the famed Von Erich wrestling family's ascent.

Beginning with David Von Erich's enteritis-related death, we witness the gradual disintegration of the Von Erich family. The family's legacy then rests on Kerry Von Erich, who, like many of the Von Erich brothers, eventually commits suicide. In the film's closing scenes, we witness Kevin Von Erich deciding to end the cycle.

The Iron Claw ends with a lot, and the last thing we see of Kevin is him staring at his children while his boys play. After he realizes it's too late to save Kerry, he yells at his father for abandoning his family. Kevin tells his kids, in tears, that he was once a brother, and they respond by saying they will now be his brothers. Viewers come away understanding the depth of Kevin's affection for his brothers.

In an interview with Business Insider, Sean Durkin said that Kevin's kids strongly reacted to the moment the lads met in heaven when he presented the film to the real Kevin Von Erich and his family. He said,

"They were all crying and couldn't believe it," Durkin said of the scene. "Kevin's daughter actually told me they talked about visualizing that their whole lives, which I didn't know."

Sean Durkin revealed that through the film's ending, he wanted to show the brothers in a peaceful setting so that they could enjoy each other's company in a way that real life did not allow them to be in. The director said,

"It's a way to reunite the brothers and have them in a pure state, where they can be with each other in a way that they weren't maybe allowed to be in life."

The film's conclusion may be emotionally taxing. Still, it offers a lovely glimpse of the cathartic nature of discovering that you have people who will stand by you even when you feel like you've lost everything. That's what gives Zac Efron's portrayal of Kevin Von Erich such a great climactic shot.

The Iron Claw, distributed by A24, is currently playing in the theatres.