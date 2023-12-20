5 interesting facts about The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron

Movie lovers who also enjoy watching wrestling must have already heard of The Iron Claw, which is slated to release on December 22, 2023. The anticipated biopic will give viewers an insight into the well-known professional wrestling dynasty from Texas, called the Von Erich family.

The family popularized the iron claw hold in professional wrestling. Back in the 80s, they amassed a considerable fanbase for their skills inside the ring. Even though they achieved success in the field of professional wrestling, they had to face multiple personal tragedies over the years.

Overall, 2023 has been a great year in terms of quality biographical movies. From the looks of the trailer of The Iron Claw, it seems like the upcoming movie will keep the winning streak going.

Fans are also hoping that it will answer a lot of lingering questions that the audience may have about the untimely deaths of several members of the family. The intriguing context and promising cast are just some of the reasons behind the hype surrounding the upcoming biopic.

5 fascinating facts about The Iron Claw that will pique the interest of wrestling fans

1) Directed by Sean Durkin

42-year-old filmmaker Sean Durkin first left a mark on the industry with Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011). In fact, at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, he was presented with the Dramatic Directing Award for his inspired work in the movie. Fans may also recognize his name from the show Dead Ringers, for which he had directed three episodes.

Even though he hasn't worked on a biopic before The Iron Claw, his past work is proof that he is capable enough to transform the fascinating story of the Von Erich family into a gratifying cinematic experience.

2) Kevin is the only surviving son of wrestler Fritz Von Erich

Fritz Von Erich, a popular professional wrestler, had six sons, namely Jack Barton Jr., Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. As of 2023, Kevin is the only son who is still alive. The narrative of The Iron Claw will focus on Kevin's life inside and outside the ring. In addition to that, it will also divulge more details about the death of his siblings.

It is interesting to note that Kevin Von Erich made a public appearance in Dallas, after a gap of over 20 years, when he attended the premiere of The Iron Claw at Texas Theatre. The event took place only a few hours after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

3) Zac Efron in the lead

Most movie lovers know Zac Efron from the High School Musical franchise. This is hardly surprising as the role of Troy Bolton helped him become a household name around the world.

For a while, it seemed like the actor might become typecast as the boy next door in movies. However, the 36-year-old artist found ways to experiment with different genres and roles, which helped him grow as an actor and also showcased his range.

In The Iron Claw, Efron will play the role of Kevin Von Erich. Viewers are hoping that he is able to bring forth the complex emotions of the character so as to do justice to the narrative.

4) The Von Erich curse

One of the reasons why people are so intrigued with the Von Erich family is because of the myth surrounding them. Five of Kevin's siblings suffered from untimely deaths. From drowning to suicide, the Von Erich family saw its fair share of bad news over the years.

Due to the sheer number of fatal incidents, people started believing there is a curse on the Von Erich family. In fact, the term "Von Erich curse" began to be used by people to refer to a chain of unfortunate events.

5) Chavo Guerrero acts as consultant

Given that wrestling plays an important part of the narrative, the movie needed experts who could help the cast prepare for their action-heavy scenes inside the ring. In The Iron Claw, retired wrestler Chavo Guerrero stepped in as the wrestling consultant. He also helped the cast understand the risks that professionals take inside the ring and how it can lead to premature deaths.

Guerrero also stars in The Iron Claw. He plays the role of professional wrestler Edward Farhat, more famously known as "The Sheik" in the ring.

In addition to Zac Efron, The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Maura Tierney, among others. This is one biopic that wrestling fans should add to their December 2023 watchlist.