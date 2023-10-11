How did Kerry Von Erich die? The Iron Claw star's cause of death, explored

Kerry Von Erich, an electrifying star in the world of professional wrestling, lived a life marked by soaring triumphs and harrowing struggles. He was a beacon of charisma in Texas, captivating fans' hearts, especially when he defeated Ric Flair for the NWA World Championship – a momentous occasion in Texas wrestling history.

The Von Erich family, rooted in professional wrestling, knew heartbreak intimately. Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch, had six sons, but tragedy lurked from the start. Jack, the youngest, tragically electrocuted himself at the age of six. David, a wrestling prodigy destined for greatness, ended in 1984 from an apparent drug overdose.

Mike, another son, fell victim to toxic shock syndrome, ultimately taking his life in 1987. Chris, the youngest, wrestled with his demons, leading to his suicide in 1991. The spotlight then turned to Kerry. But a downward spiral eventually gripped his life leading to Kerry Von Erich’s death.

Kerry Von Erich: His wrestling journey and tragic end

Kerry Von Erich soared to stardom within the intimate confines of World Class Championship Wrestling. The embodiment of a Texan hero, his charisma overshadowed any in-ring limitations. Kerry’s crowning moment arrived when he snatched the NWA World Championship from Ric Flair.

Despite the dominance of the Nature Boy, Kerry's charisma was his weapon. The fans adored him, and for a while, no one shone brighter than Kerry Von Erich. However, his life took a turn for the worse in 1989 when World Class Wrestling merged with the USWA. A struggle for relevance began, and Kerry's star began to wane. The inevitable shift towards WWE arrived in 1990 after years of resistance.

But there was a dark secret lurking beneath the surface. In 1986, Kerry suffered a near-fatal motorcycle accident, resulting in the amputation of his right foot. Keeping this closely guarded secret, he carried on, even when signing with WWE, now under the alias The Texas Tornado.

Kerry Von Erich’s painkiller reliance led to drug-related arrests, probation, and the brink of prison. In 1993, he chose to return home to the Von Erich ranch, which caused the WWE Hall of Famer to undergo a sharp fall in his mental health. On February 18, 1993, Kerry Von Erich, at only 33 years old, shot himself in the chest with a pistol.

Kerry's tragic end left behind a wrestling legacy and a family, including two daughters, Hollie Brooke and Lacey. Lacey briefly pursued a wrestling career herself.

The Heart-Wrenching Words of Bret Hart

The pain that led Kerry Von Erich to this tragic end was something he shared with fellow wrestlers, a dark secret harbored beneath the spandex and squared circle. Fellow WWE star, Bret Hart chronicled his heart-wrenching conversations with Kerry, revealing that Kerry had made up his mind to join his fallen brothers in the afterlife. Despite efforts to dissuade him, Kerry believed there was no other option.

The Iron Claw Film: Shining Light on Von Erich Tragedies

The Von Erich family's tale is told on film in the upcoming film The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The December 22, 2023 release date of this A24 film explores their tragedies and the quest for immortality in the world of wrestling.

Kerry Von Erich's death serves as a reminder that even wrestling heroes experience personal challenges despite their notoriety in the ring. Success, acclaim, and internal strife can come at an immeasurable cost. His professional life provides a vivid illustration of these difficulties in the sports entertainment sector.