Vince McMahon allegedly promised top star a nine-year reign as WWE Champion

As per a former WWE Champion, Vince McMahon promised him a multiple-year-long reign with the top title. The star in question is Bret Hart.

Hart was one of WWE's biggest names in the early to mid-90s. He was a main event star back then and boasted a massive fan following.

In his recent chat with ITR Wrestling, Bret Hart revealed that Vince McMahon promised him an eight-nine year reign with the WWE Championship.

Check out his comment below:

"When I won the title, it's like, you don't get these... you don't have these delusions about being the champion and stuff. But when they put the title on me, however, Vince McMahon said this is not a short-term thing. This is a long-term thing. We're gonna make you a champion like we did with Bob Backlund or some of these other... we're going back, you're going to be champion for maybe seven or eight-nine years. We're gonna put the belt on you for a long time. So you don't have to worry about anything. So I didn't worry about anything. I thought I was in power for a long time." [0:50-1:24]

Vince McMahon and Bret Hart had their fair share of disagreements

McMahon and Bret Hart didn't always see eye-to-eye when it came to the latter's booking as a top WWE Superstar back then.

Ahead of Survivor Series 1997 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Vince decided to sc*ew Hart out of the WWE Championship in his match with Shawn Michaels.

In one of the most controversial incidents in wrestling history, referee Earl Hebner signaled to ring the bell as Michaels had Hart locked in a Sharpshooter. Hart and McMahon had a massive falling-out due to the incident, and it took almost a decade for their relationship to heal.

What do you think about Bret Hart's comment that Vince promised him an insanely long reign?

Please credit ITR Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Hart's quotes!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here