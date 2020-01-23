Biopic on WWE Hall of Famers the Von Eric family currently in the works

The Von Erichs will soon be the subject of a dramatic motion picture

There are few stories in the wrestling world that are more... Shakespearian than that of Texas's Von Erich family. Now, it appears the clan's life story is being brought to life on (we're obligated to refer to this as such) the Silver Screen - and by a highly acclaimed filmmaker, at that - Sean Durkin.

Martha Marcy May Marlene

The Canadian director came into industry prominence with his film Martha Marcy May Marlene - a story of a young woman attempting to reconnect with her family after escaping from a cult. The film was showcased at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and Durkin won the Dramatic Directing Award that year. He also directed The Nest, starring Jude Law, another tense family drama.

Considering the subject matter, he sounds like an inspired choice to direct a film about the legendary wrestling clan. Speaking to Deadline about the project, Durkin said,

“I’m very excited about this one. It’s another family portrait, about a wrestling family who revolutionized the sport and then suffered tragedy.”

Also read: 10 great wrestlers who have passed on and their legacies

The tragic legacy of the Von Erich clan

Fritz Von Erich (real name Jack Adkisson) was a legendary heel in the 1960s as a villainous Nazi (as if there were any other kind of Nazi), before settling down in his actual hometown of Dallas, TX and forming the promotion World Class Championship Wrestling. Von Erich would go on to have six sons, all of whom became wrestlers in his promotion - and all but six of which would be dead by 1993.

Fritz Von Erich passed away in 1997.

Also read: 9 greatest dynasties of the Wrestling world