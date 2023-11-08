Is The Iron Claw a true story? Find out what it is based on

The Iron Claw is one of the most anticipated movies of fall 2023. The upcoming flick is based on the true story of the legendary Von Erich Family. It is based on the lives of the Von Erich brothers (Kerry, Kevin, Chris, Mike, and David) and the family patriarch Fritz.

Zac Efron of High School Musical, The Greatest Showman, and Baywatch fame stars as Kevin Von Erich. Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless, The Bear) plays Kerry Von Erich. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw is slated for a theatrical release on December 22.

Read the official synopsis from IMDB:

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.”

Watch the official trailer below:

The movie's title is an homage to the finisher, The Iron Claw, popularized by Fritz and later adopted by his sons Kevin, Kerry, David, Mike, and Chris. The move sees the user grip the head of their opponent and apply five different points of pressure.

The Von Erichs were the stars of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), a pro wrestling promotion run by Fritz out of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. At the height of their popularity, they sold out entire arenas and feuded with The Fabulous Free Birds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, and Buddy Roberts).

Which AEW star is in The Iron Claw?

Current AEW World Champion MJF will be featured in The Iron Claw.

He will be seen playing the role of Lance Von Erich, the kayfabe son of Fritz Von Erich's "brother" Waldo, in the upcoming movie.

MJF confirmed his role in the movie back in February. The one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champion told Marc Maron on his podcast that he finished filming the movie.

"I just booked a role and just finished wrapping with a movie called 'Iron Claw,'" Friedman said. "It's about the Von Erichs. ... [I played] Lance Von Erich, and he may or may not have held up the promoter for money. Who's to say?" (H/T WrestlingInc)

