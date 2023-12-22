Where is Kevin Von Erich now? All you need to know about 'The Iron Claw' subject 

The Iron Claw is the latest movie to focus on professional wrestling. The film, released today (December 22), is based on the legendary Von Erich wrestling family. It focuses on their incredible rise in pro wrestling and pop culture. Naturally, it then details the tragic twists their lives ultimately take.

While most of the Von Erich family portrayed in the film are unfortunately no longer with us today, one member is alive and well. Naturally, some fans of the film may be curious as to what Kevin Von Erich is doing today after they see The Iron Claw.

Kevin Von Erich (played by Zac Efron in the film) is doing quite well in 2023, heading into 2024. The man was born in Illinois but rose to fame in Texas. He and his wife, Pam Adkisson, live in Hawaii and have four children, two of whom are professional wrestlers. Despite having a commercial real estate business as the owner of K.R. Adkisson Enterprises, the 66-year-old isn't completely done with pro wrestling.

Kevin has participated in numerous shoot interviews and other media platforms to discuss his wrestling career and famous family. He has also made several major appearances in various independent wrestling promotions.

The most notable recent appearance for the last surviving Von Erich was on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite and then AEW Rampage shortly after that. He joined his sons Ross and Marshall at both shows. His children also went on to compete at Ring of Honor events.

Some wrestling personalities appear in The Iron Claw

While WWE has no notable direct involvement in The Iron Claw film, the movie isn't strictly made up of actors. Several professional wrestlers play various roles in the engaging film.

Perhaps the most notable name in the movie outside of the celebrity actors is MJF, who plays Lance Von Erich.. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the reigning AEW World Champion and carried the title even before the press tours related to the film.

Another AEW star appears in The Iron Claw. Ryan Nemeth, the brother of former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, plays Gino Hernandez in the movie. Former All Elite Wrestling and WWE star Chavo Guerrero plays The Sheik.

Beyond those names, a few other pro wrestlers are featured in the movie. Thrillbilly Silas Mason, one of the best wrestlers in the National Wrestling Alliance, plays the part of Terry Gordy in the film. Additionally, Brady Pierce, another star of the NWA, also has a role in The Iron Claw, portraying Michael "PS" Hayes.