The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Do Daryl and Carol reach Solaz del Mar safely?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2, titled "La Ofrenda," aired on September 14, 2025. Following the events of the season premiere, where Carol mysteriously vanished from their shelter, this episode focuses on Daryl's frantic search for his longtime companion along a mysterious and dangerous-looking island.
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2. Reader discretion is advised.
Daryl finds Carol rather quickly, as the disoriented woman had only walked a short distance away and was watching two travellers sharing a moment by the lake. But things take a turn for the worse as the couple is attacked, but Daryl intervenes, killing several gunmen, although one escapes.
He then asks the couple for help and medical supplies to help Carol, but they refuse at first until he points the gun at them. The reluctant duo, Justina and Roberto, take the two to a settlement called Solaz del Mar, and they safely arrive where they’re greeted by the leader named Fede, Justina's uncle.
Daryl saves two lives and then threatens to kill them in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2, kicked off with Daryl frantically searching for Carol after her mysterious disappearance. However, while he expected the worst, he instead found her sitting by the river, watching a young man and woman laugh and kiss on the rocks. Daryl decides to attack the couple to steal their supplies when a group of men carrying guns attacks them.
The situation changes as Daryl intervenes and saves the couple from the group, although one man manages to escape via a car. The four are then introduced to each other as Roberto and Justina, who reveal that they’re coming from a nearby settlement where Justina’s grandmother is a healer.
Daryl insists that the couple take him and Carol there, but they refuse as they don’t want to return. That turned out to be a problem for Daryl, who was unwilling to let Carol's condition worsen. So he takes things into his own hands and pulls out a gun, threatening to kill the couple unless they take them there.
It works, and the four then make their way to Solaz del Mar, where they're eventually admitted thanks to Justina and Roberto's presence. However, even that takes convincing, as Justina's uncle, Fede, didn't want Daryl and Carol to be allowed in. But Roberto's father manages to convince him, and Carol gets the treatment she needs.
Solaz del Mar has its fair share of hidden secrets, much like the rest of the island
After arriving at Solaz del Mar with Justina and Roberto, Daryl and Carol quickly discover that this coastal community isn't the simple haven it initially appears to be. The settlement harbors several concerning secrets that gradually come to light throughout the episode. The village operates under strict traditions centered around a ceremonial feast called "La Ofrenda," which holds deep significance.
That’s exactly what Justina and Roberto were escaping, and the two soon explain that it’s a tradition where a young girl from Solaz is picked and married off. But the issue is that none of the girls who leave are ever seen ever again, and the parents are forced to give up their children in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2.
Carol isn’t happy at all with the ceremony and attempts to help, but tensions rise as the women of the town hit back at her after she criticises it. Roberto's earlier reluctance to return soon becomes clear as the episode progresses, as the village has rules and regulations that make Daryl wary.
He wants to stay out of things and get home instead, while Carol, upset at the traditions, wants to help. However, the village feels like it’s hiding a lot more than that, with many of its inhabitants clearly sneaking around to avoid being noticed.
Interested viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2 on AMC.