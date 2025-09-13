Invasion season 3 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Invasion season 3 continues to explore humanity’s fight against an extraterrestrial threat. The fifth episode of the third season, titled Point of No Return, will air on September 18, 2025. Apple TV+ users will be able to stream the episode.This season of Invasion builds on the tense mood set by the first two seasons, with people all over the world fighting off the alien invasion. As the show goes on, it shows how the characters feel and adds new plot twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.In season 3, episode 5, viewers can expect to witness the next chapter of the battle for survival. As more secrets about the alien threat unfold, humanity’s struggle intensifies.When does Invasion season 3 episode 5 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe release time for season 3 episode 5 will vary depending on your location. The episode is set to drop on Thursday, September 18, 2025, for most international regions. Some regions will air the episode on Friday, September 19, 2025. Here's a quick overview of the release times:RegionRelease Date and DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Thursday, September 18, 20256:00 pm PTUSA (Eastern Time)Thursday, September 18, 20259:00 pm ETAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Thursday, September 18, 202511:00 pm AESTBritish Summer Time (BST)Friday, September 19, 20252:00 am BSTIndia (IST)Friday, September 19, 20256:30 am ISTInvasion season 3 is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. To watch the series, you need an active Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial to catch up on previous seasons and the latest episode.With the release of episode 5, there are still 6 episodes left in Invasion season 3. The series is set to conclude with a total of 10 episodes.A quick recap of season 3 episode 4 of InvasionA still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)The Mission, season 3 episode 4, raises the stakes even more as humanity faces bigger problems in its fight against the alien attack. The episode goes from finding out something to doing something when the World Defense Council (WDC) asks Trevante and Mitsuki to go on a dangerous journey into the Dead Zone. Aneesha is being questioned about Infinitas at the same time, and the puzzle grows.At the end of the episode, the WDC comes to the sad reality that the old ways they were dealing with the aliens are no longer working. Neuro Darts don't work anymore, and the hunter-killers are now protected by plants that are connected to the mothership.It's very tense as Trevante's visions and Mitsuki's link to the alien network become clear. After an alien vine-caused helicopter crash, the audience is left wondering what happened to them.Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Are Trevante and Mitsuki really dead after that crash?Major events to expect from Invasion season 3 episode 5A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)Here's what to expect from the upcoming episode:Trevante and Mitsuki's survival: Even though there was a crash in episode 4, Trevante and Mitsuki probably aren't dead. It looks like the alien vines were aiming for their helicopter, which means they might be captured instead of killed.The Shard-Bomb mission continues: The plan for the WDC to destroy the alien core with a shard bomb will keep going. Trevante and Mitsuki are still very important to the mission, and their experiences could help us figure out how to get around in the alien network.Aneesha's role in the Infinitas mystery: As Aneesha continues to question her, she learns more about Infinitas and how it is linked to the aliens. Her role in this mystery is likely to lead to more information that affects the human resistance.Tensions within the WDC: The WDC’s leadership faces internal conflict as they struggle to deal with the changing dynamics of the alien invasion. Fans can expect rising tensions and a betrayal or two as the story progresses.New alliances: As the alien threat grows, the characters may form new alliances as they realize they need to work together to stay alive. This could lead to some surprising team-ups and give the remaining episodes a new feel.Also read: 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’Every released episode of Invasion season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.