Invasion season 3 episode 2 ending explained: What message did Mitsuki receive from the Aliens?

Invasion season 3 episode 2 premiered on Thursday, August 28, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode mostly revolves around Mitsuki Yamato's lonely life in Japan and the sudden return of her alien-linked abilities. The aliens leave a message, “They arise,” suggesting that humanity may soon face a more evolved and deadly extraterrestrial force.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 episode 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Invasion season 3 episode 2, titled The Message, carries forward the ongoing story of survival, alien research, and human resilience. It also clarifies Mitsuki’s fate after the events of season 2, while tying her experiences with Trevante Cole’s miraculous return to Earth.

Mitsuki is still very close to the aliens. The strange episodes of pain, visions, and finally the direct message at the end prove this.

Mitsuki is trying to hide from the World Defense Coalition (WDC) while dealing with her alien-related episodes that keep coming back. The ending shows that Mitsuki is once again pulled back into the fight, which in extension, demonstrates that her story is closely connected to those beings.

The episode also introduces Ume and Kenji, two new characters whose lives are similar to Mitsuki's, and hints at a terrible alien evolution that will happen in the future.

Invasion season 3 episode 2 ending: How is Mitsuki’s headache connected to the alien signal?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The ending of Invasion season 3 episode 2 begins with Mitsuki’s worsening headaches and sudden collapses. The pulsing noise in her head grows stronger as she realizes that it coincides with Trevante Cole’s return to Earth.

This shocking revelation convinces her that her body is still linked to the alien hive mind. Her search for answers leads her into a dangerous territory as she hacks the WDC database, alerting them to her location. The alien signal becomes the driving force of the episode, eventually manifesting in a direct encounter where Mitsuki learns the phrase: “They arise.”

Why did the Aliens spare Mitsuki?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

When Mitsuki passes out in the cave and wakes up surrounded by dead WDC agents, it turns into a pivotal moment. She lives when the alien hunter-killer comes close, but they do not. The creature does not attack; instead, it talks to her. This makes viewers wonder why the alien has a different opinion of Mitsuki.

What does “They arise” mean?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The mysterious message sent to Mitsuki is what the episode is all about at its peak. The phrase "They arise" is both a warning and an answer. It means that a new wave of alien forces is coming to life, and this one is stronger and better able to adapt than the last one. This message has something to do with Kenji's visions and the miners' finding of alien killer hunters that have come back to life.

The phrase is meant to be vague so that people do not know if "they" are talking about a sleeping alien army, a new hive mind leader, or a completely different species.

Why did Mitsuki seek out Nikhil Kapur again?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

After figuring out what the alien message meant, Mitsuki goes to the US to meet Nikhil Kapur. She does not trust him, but she knows that his resources and connections with the WDC could be the only way for her to get ready for what is coming.

Nikhil is always looking for ways to make money, and he sees her as both an asset and a bargaining chip. Their tense relationship sets the stage for bigger fights, both with the aliens and with groups of humans, who care more about making money than staying alive.

Mitsuki’s hermit life in Japan

Mitsuki is shown to live alone in the Hida Mountains, away from everyone else. She looks for food, stays away from technology, and does not talk to many people. She is alone not only to stay alive, but also to get away from the WDC, who still see her as an asset. Even so, her symptoms that are linked to aliens betray her.

The connection between Trevante and Mitsuki

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

When Mitsuki breaks into the WDC database, she finds that her first headache happened at the same time as Trevante Cole's return. There is a reason for this connection. It seems that the aliens left permanent marks on both characters when the mothership crashed and portal energy flowed through them.

The writers set them up to be humanity's two best ways to talk to aliens on purpose, which creates two separate plots that will probably come together in later episodes.

Nikhil Kapur’s ruthless return

Nikhil Kapur reappears in Antarctica at a Dharmax facility where they are mining a crashed alien ship. His scenes show that he has not changed; he still ignores scientists' warnings and uses alien resources to make money.

Still, he interacts with Regan Byrne and pursues Mitsuki. Nikhil's return strengthens his position as a morally ambiguous character, who could either assist or betray Mitsuki, contingent upon his self-interest.

Ume and Kenji’s introduction

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

When Mitsuki runs away from WDC agents, she stays at Ume's house in Kanazawa. They were close because Ume gave her a safe place to stay two years ago. Mitsuki meets Ume's nephew Kenji here. Kenji also feels pain linked to aliens.

Kenji states that he felt the same way during the first invasion, but the fact that the symptoms are back shows that they are still there. His dreams about alien killer hunters give Mitsuki's own experiences more weight. They are part of a new generation of people who are hybrids or communicators between humans and aliens.

Agent Tamura’s fatal mission in Invasion season 3

When given the job of catching Mitsuki, Agent Tamura (or Kaede in some translations) does a great job. She follows Mitsuki around Kanazawa and traps her at Ume's house.

But when Mitsuki goes down the cave, Tamura and her agents follow, only to be killed. Their deaths show that old weapons are no longer useful against alien threats that are changing. Tamura's death also shows how useless brute force is when compared to Mitsuki's special ability to talk.

The final encounter with the Alien

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The most important part of Invasion season 3 episode 2 is when Mitsuki meets the alien in the cave. The alien does not kill her; instead, it says, "They arise." This moment makes Mitsuki the only person who can help us understand the alien hive mind.

The fact that the creature let her go on purpose shows that she is not an enemy but a way for them to send their message. It gives a path to a conflict over existence in which communication may be more important than weapons.

Invasion season 3 episode 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

