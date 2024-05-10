The White Lotus Season 3: Everything we know so far

For fans wondering, The White Lotus Season 3 is indeed happening. However, the release details are yet to be announced, given the third installment has still to wrap up the filming. The White Lotus was initially intended to be a six-episode miniseries that was to conclude with a standalone season.

However, given the show's positive reception and praise, the creators made it an anthology series. Unlike the second season, The White Lotus Season 3 didn’t take much time to be green-lit, and soon, the creator also unveiled what fans can expect from the upcoming installment.

Initially, Honshu, Japan, was scouted as the filming location for the third season, but with the series receiving a $4.4 million tax incentive from Thailand, it ultimately became the official filming location. Read on to learn more about

The White Lotus Season 3 is likely to be released in 2025

A still from The White Lotus Season 3 (Image via HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 was confirmed two days before the fourth episode of Season 2, “In The Sandbox,” was released on April 18, 2022.

After the second season concluded, in the “Unpacking S2 E7” clip, Mike White stated that the third season would take place in Asia and also that it would focus on “death, Eastern religion, and spirituality.” Here’s what White teased for Season 3:

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

As stated above, the third season has no release date announced as of now. Season 3 would have been released in 2024, but with the 2023 WGA strike affecting the production schedule, it will likely arrive sometime in 2025.

Cast and characters

Season 3 will see Natasha Rothwell returning once again to reprise her role of Belinda. Miloš Biković was also cast in the new season, but he soon exited, given his role revolved around the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The third season also incited hyp among K-Ppop fans after it was revealed that Lisa (Real name: Lalisa Manobal) of Blackpink has been cast in The White Lotus Season 3.

Below is the complete list of cast:

Natasha Rothwell

Lalisa Manobal

Leslie Bibb

Carrie Coon

Nicholas Duvernay

Arnas Fedaravičius

Christian Friedel

Walton Goggins

Scott Glenn

Dom Hetrakul

Sarah Catherine Hook

Jason Isaacs

Julian Kostov

Charlotte Le Bon

Lalisa Manobal

Michelle Monaghan

Sam Nivola

Morgana O'Reilly

Lek Patravadi

Shalini Peiris

Parker Posey

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Tayme Thapthimthong

Aimee Lou Wood

Where to watch The White Lotus Season 3?

The White Lotus Season 3 will be available to stream on Max, Spectrum and Apple TV+. For some regions, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have also included the series in the massive catalog. The audience can even rent the first two seasons on Google Play and Fandang at Home.

Plot summary

The White Lotus Season 1 is rated Fresh at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 8.4/10. The sequel also had a good reception, rated Fresh at 93%, with an average score of 8.2/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

"An all-star cast head to a resort and unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. The series is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional The White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

"A week in the life of vacationers is unravelled as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The White Lotus Season 3 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

