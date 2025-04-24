The Wire soundtrack: All songs from the show explored

The Wire (2002-2008) is a police procedural crime drama that focuses on Baltimore, Maryland, and its dark underbelly. Politics, union workers, drug dealers, the public school system, and the media converge to give fans sociopolitical commentary on failed public and government systems and their systemic consequences.
The Wire primarily follows Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) and his team at the Baltimore Police Department as they battle the Barksdale Organization, a huge drug network led by Avon Barksdale.
Since The Wire captures the ground reality of Baltimore through a fly-on-the-wall approach, its soundtrack is usually diegetic or source music, meaning it is a part of the show's environment, through the car radio, or at the club.
The Wire soundtrack season 1 (2002)
Whether it's McNulty drinking alone in his car or the Barksdale Organization at their strip club, Orlando's, The Wire featured some iconic music from the 90s and early 2000s.
- Way Down in the Hole – Blind Boys of Alabama
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – Jay-Z
- Use Me – Bill Withers
- The Streets of Baltimore – Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris
- Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper
- The Fall – Blake Leyh
- Got to Give it Up – Aaliyah
- Good Times – Chic
- American Woman – Guess Who
- Love is Strange – Mickey & Silvia
- Down Ass Bitch – Ja Rule
- Tell Me Something Good – Rufus & Chaka Khan
- 2 kool 2 be 4 gotten – Lucinda Williams
- Dirty Old Town – Pierce Turner
- All Blues – Miles Davis
- Oh My God – Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Hey Pretty – Poe
- Wax Box Music – Lorem Ipsum
- Fleurette Africaine – Duke Ellington
- You're the reason our kids are ugly (cover) – Loretta Lyne and Conway Twitty
- The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens
- Rock the Nation – Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Hater Players – Black Star
- Unfriendly Game – Masta Ace ft. Strick
- Sugar in My Bowl – Nina Simone
- Put Your Head on My Shoulder – Paul Anka
- Step by Step – Jesse Winchester
The Wire soundtrack season 2 (2003)
A new Greek diner is introduced as the show moves portside, and fans are privy to more Greek songs in this season's The Wire episodes.
- Way Down in the Hole – Tom Waits
- Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass
- Sixteen Tons – The Nighthawks
- Search and Destroy – The Stooges
- The House that Jack Built – Aretha Franklin
- Goodbye to Carolina – Lyle Lovett
- Cisco Kid – War
- Get Busy – Sean Paul
- He Was Really Saying Something – Velvelettes
- I Promise to Remember – Frankie Lymon
- Ruler of My Heart – Irma Thomas
- Streets of Baltimore – Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris
- Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf
- Your Good Girl's Gonna Be Bad – Tammy Wynette
- The Hand that Rocks the Cradle – Akrobatik
- Midnight at the Oasis – Maria Muldaur
- Love Child – Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Transmetropolitan – The Pogues, in Jimmy McNulty's memorable The Wire scene.
- You Beat Me To The Punch – Mary Wells
- I Walk the Line – Johnny Cash
- Roadrunner – Joan Jett
- To Psomi tis Xanthias (Bread in a Foreign Land) – Stelios Kazantzidis
- I Feel Alright – Steve Earle
- Have You Ever Seen The Rain – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys – Waylon Jennings
- A Prairie Home Companion – 50 Yen
- Balance – Akrobatik
- 99 44 100% – Kool & The Gang
- Wooly Bully – Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs
- The Flute Song – Push
- Mellow Down Easy – The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
- It's My Party – Lesley Gore
- The Great Pretender – The Band
- Sweet Thing – Mary J. Blige
- So Fine (Live) – The Chambers Brothers
- Maybe The Last Time – James Brown & The Famous Flames
- 100% Dundee – The Roots
- Alaniara Meraklou – Rosa Eskenazi
- Must Have Missed a Turn – The Smokin' Joe Kubek Band ft. Bnois King
- Down with Me – St. John
- Got Dat – Hi-Tek, EL the Son
- Wild Thing – Tone-Loc
- The Game is Over – St. John
- Brick House – Commodores
- Taste of Luv – Zee Asha
- Olga – Los Cubaztecas
- The Wanderer – Dion & The Belmonts
- Paix Bouzouki Mou – Stella Haskil
- Refuse to Lose – St. John
- Ziliara – Markos Vamvakaris
- I'm Back Again – The Fleshstones
- To Psomi Tis Xenitias – Stelios Kazantzides
- Nyxterides Ki Araxnes – Stelios Kazantzides
- Efyge Efyge – Stelios Kazantzides
- Baby Can't Wait – Maktub
The Wire soundtrack season 3 (2004)
Car radios were home to some iconic early 2000s bangers during intense stakeouts, important drug deals, or during drives home.
- Way Down in the Hole – The Neville Brothers, The Wire opening theme
- In Da Club – 50 Cent
- Theme From Shaft – Isaac Hayes
- Dedication – Beef Wellington, Melissa Mya
- The Fall – Blake Leyh
- Atomic Dog – George Clinton
- Stand Up – Ludacris ft. Shawnna
- Careful Hands – Irma Thomas
- End of an Era – The Like
- Hold Ground – Pop Da Brown Hornet
- The Body of an American – The Pogues
- Sally MacLennane – The Pogues
- Splash Waterfall – Ludacris
- My Downfall (2014 Remaster) – The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels
- My Life Extra – DJ Technics
- The One I Want – El Rae
- Ain't No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
- Neva Eva (Extra) – DJ Technics
- Me and Baby Brother – War
- Full Circle – Hieroglyphics
- On Fire – Lloyd Banks
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z
- Hoodoo Voodoo – Billy Bragg, Wico
- Headsprung – LL Cool J
- Strong Enough – Sheryl Crow
- Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle
- The Seasons: June- Barcarolle – Ilona Prunyi
- Tipsy O9 – J-Kwon
- Buffalo Soldier – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry – Hank Williams
- The Payback – James Brown
- The Way You Move – OutKast
- Hush – LL Cool J ft. 7 Aurelius
- Who's Sorry Now – Connie Francis
- Causin Trouble (EK Mix) – Phasebase
- Ultra Proteus – Approach
- Lil Bit O'Soul – The Music Explosion
- Burn Rubber (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) – The Gap Band
- Locked Up – Akon
- When We Ride On Our Enemies (Briss Remix) – 2Pac, a common feature on The Wire
- A Place Nobody Can Find – Sam & Dave
- White Tee – Dem Franchize Boyz
- Die Walkure – Richard Wagner, Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Uwe Mund
- Drop It Like It's Hot – Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg
- Blacktop Jungle – St. John
- Underground – Curtis Mayfield
- Blue Puzzle – Broadbent, A. Cline, N. Cline, Erskine, Pasqua
- Fast Train – Solomon Burke
The Wire soundtrack season 4 (2008)
The focus of The Wire shifts towards the public school system and its systemic effects on four young boys. In season 4, many songs from an independent music label named Black Toast Music feature.
- Way Down in the Hole – DoMaje
- At Her Open Door – Dead Meadow
- Handle the Vibe – Bone Thugz-n-Harmony
- Something Wrong – Kid Kurrupt
- Krazy – Elephant Man
- Give More Power to the People – The Chi-Lites
- Back Home – Black Toast Music
- Survival of the Fittest – Mobb Deep
- Give Up The Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker) – Parliament
- The Patriot Act – Blake Leyh
- Thuggish Ruggish Bones – Bone Thugz-n-harmony
- Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash
- Ur Uh Freak – Chingy
- White Lightning – George Jones
- Spread the Word – Black Toast Music
- Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins, Lil John & The East Side Boyz
- Spanish Fly – Black Toast Music
- Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
- U a Freak (Nasty Girl) [Explicit] – Chingy ft. Mr. Collipark
- The Fall – Blake Leyh
- 2nd Winter – Sm Town
- Drop From Below – Black Toast Music
- Crunk Music – The Diplomats ft. Jim Jones, Cam'aron, Juelz Santana
- Brinquen Mi Raza – Paco
- Can't See You – Alfonso Christian Lover
- 9-Volt Heart – The Iguanas
- Arrimate (En Vivo) – The Iguanas
- Why Didn't You Call Me – Macy Gray
- Cool Stepper – Max Harris
- Bullet to the Brain – Black Toast Music
- Smoke My Peace Right (Smoke It Right) – The Wild Magnolias
- Oh Neul Man Eun – Super Junior, a K-Pop band on The Wire
- Gift A Move On – Black Toast Music
- Ridin' – Chamillionaire, Krayzie Bone
- Jumpin' Like Rope – Damian Champ
- Pumpkin – DJ Technics
- Le Marelle – Jerome Sedeyn
- This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You) – The Isley Brothers
- Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out – Deacon John's Jump Blues ft. Dave Crawford
- Sissy Strut – The Meters
- Another One Bites the Dust – Clint Eastwood, General Saint
- Yo (Excuse Me Miss) – Chris Brown
- Walkin' The Wild – Black Toast Music
- A Woman's Worth – Alicia Keys
- Backstabbers – The O'Jays
- New Millenium – Vybz Kartel ft. Wayne Marshall
- Lead Me Guide Me – Church Choir
- Psalm – Opus1
- One More Once – Black Toast Jazz
- Move On Up (Extended) – Curtis Mayfield
- Attention – Black Toast Music
- Give It to Me Baby – Rick James
- Got Let it Go – Angela Johnson
- Robots in the Hood – Blake Leyh
- Three Deuces – Opus1
- We Are Family – Sister Sledge
- Lots of Leavin' Left to Do – Dierks Bentley
- Jail Trick – Diablo
- You'z A Trick – Lil' Flip
- Bumpin My Music – Ray Cash ft. Scarface
- Dancing My Pain Away – Rod Lee
- Get it Done – Black Toast Music
- The Body of an American – The Pogues
- Thumparella – Funkadelic
- B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) – OutKast
- Won't Love You Back – Paula Campbell
- Hard Time – Black Toast Music
- Soldierz Story – Tyree Colion
- Where's The Love – Angela Johnson
- Another Moon – Black Toast Music
- Picture Perfect – Chamillionaire ft. Bun B
- Get Ready (Bodymore Soldiers) – Mullyman
- Eso Eh..!!! – Alexis Y Fido
- Don't Leave Me This Way – Harold Melvin, The Bluenotes
- Pump/Watered/Hand Powered – Captain Audio
- I Cover the Waterfront – Billy Holiday
- Highway 14 – Black Toast Music
- Goodbye Is All We Have – Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Poppin' My Collar- Three 6 Mafia
- Lord Give Me a Sign – DMX
- That's the Sound – Dirty Hartz ft. Verb
- Projects – Tyree Colion
- Before I Die – Black Toast Music, an independent music label working with The Wire.
- Dope Game – Ray Cash
- Be Thankful for What You Got (David Todd Remix) – William DeVaughn
- Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia
- Got To Get You Off My Mind – Solomon Burke
- Ven Bailalo – Angel & Khriz
- Feelin' Alright – Joe Cocker
- Slip Away – Clarence Carter
- Gong Yan Shi Chun – The Chao Zhou Ensemble
- What You Lookin' At – Black Toast Music
- Carta Del Hijo Preso – K'luba
- Come and Get These Memories – Martha & The Vandellas
- Land Downunder – Men at Work
- Comin' From Where I'm From – Anthony Hamilton
- Music Maker – Opus1
- Hey Pocky Way – The Meters
- Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It – Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Peanut & Charlay
- Toma – lil jon, Pitbull
- Round My Hood – Diablo & Dark Room Productions
- This is a Raid – Black Toast Music
- New Suit – The Wild Magnolias
- Silent Night – Opus1
- Joy to the World – Opus1
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Opus1
- Things Could Be Better – Ernie & The Top Notes Inc., Raymond Winnfield
- In The Cabin of My Uncle Jam – Funkadelic
- Get Up Everybody – Salt-N-Pepa, Spinderella
- Jingle Bells
- Corrido a Santa Adeilada – Dueto Bertin y Lalo
- When You See Us – The Plague & Darkroom Productions
- I'm a Baller – Squad Up, Darkroom Productions
- We Three Kings – Opus1
- Love and Happiness – Al Green
- The Life, The Hood, The Streetz – Mullyman
- I Walk on Gilded Splinters – Paul Weller
The Wire soundtrack season 5 (2008)
In the series finale of The Wire, things spiral out of control for Jimmy McNulty and crew. The narrative ties up loose ends, and McNulty drives off into the sunset as the show's theme song plays in the background.
- Way Down in the Hole – Steve Earle
- Not a Criminal – Chamillionaire ft. Kelis
- Because of You – Ne-Yo
- Do Me That Way – Davis
- Blind Love – The Nighthawks
- I'm a King Bee – Sling Harpo
- The Tide is High (Remastered) – Blondie
- Mother in Law – Ernie K Doe
- The Fall – Blake Leyh, end credits of The Wire
- More Than a Feeling – Boston
- Black Coffee – Sarah Vaughan
- Piece of My Heart – Erma Franklin
- Don't Cry Baby – Etta James
- All My Love – Donald Harrison
- Cry To Me – Solomon Burke
- Up, Up, and Away – The 5th Dimension
- To Tragoudi Xenitias – Lyra
- 96 Tears – ? And The Mysterias
- To Teleftaio Tram – Vicky Mosholiou
- Away From Home – Eddie Houston
- Mi Me Pismatonis – Markos Vamvakaris returns for The Wire series finale
- Booty Body Ready – Sterling Silver Starship
- Don't Be Afraid – Salim Nourallah
- Red, Gold, and Green – Hugh Mundell
- When I Die – Kermit Ruffins
- What You Know About Baltimore – Ogun ft. Phathead
- Baby I'm Yours – Barbara Lewis
- Drop the Bomb – Trouble Funk
- Train in Vain (Stand By Me) – The Clash
- Street Legendz – Shortie
- In Time – Sly & The Family Stone
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
- Just My Imagination – The Temptations
- Just Out of Reach – Joe Tex
- Party Like a Rockstar – Shop Boyz
- Beyond the Fields We Know – Dead Meadow
- My Girl Has Gone – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
- Gypsy Woman – Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions
- Amerikkka's Pie – Don Ferquan A.K.A. Quan
- Walkin' After Midnight – Patsy Cline
- I'm Good There – Nikstylz ft. Mullyman
- Turkish Song of the Damned – The Pogues
- Shake – Sam Cooke
- The Ooh Ahh Song – G.E.M.
- Dance Floor – Zapp
- Down, Down – Maya Azucena
- Eurotrash – Group Loop Music
- I Told You So – The Nighthawks
- My Babe – Little Walter
- On & On – Erykah Badu, an award-winning musician on The Wire
- Ayo – Bossman
- Stay – Lady DD
- Everybody (Get On Down) – Parliament
- Let This As Nothing Happened – Choi Suk Jun
- You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine – Lou Rawls
- A Bay Bay (Single Version) – Hurricane Chris
- I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover (Jazz Samba) – Coleman Hawkins
- Idris Song – Donald Harrison
- Be Easy – Ghost Face Killa ft. Trife da God
- Refugee – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- The "In" Crowd – Ramsey Lewis
- Jail Break – Thin Lizzy
- So Fresh – Bossman
- Bartender – T-Pain ft. Akon
- The Green Mountain –Liz Carroll
- Rich Woman – Robert Plant, Alicia Krauss
- Assume the Position – Lafayette Gilchrist
- The Bucks of Oranmore – Joe Shannon, John McGreevy
- The Body of an American – The Pogues
- The Broad Majestic Shannon – The Pogues, a regular feature in The Wire
- Wiggle It Jiggle It – G-$tack
- K.O. – David Banner
- Way Down in the Hole – The Blind Boys of Alabama
Music plays an important ambient role in setting up The Wire's world. It establishes the era of the story, the mood of the characters, and sucks fans further into their world.