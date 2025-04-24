The Wire soundtrack: All songs from the show explored

The Wire (2002-2008) is a police procedural crime drama that focuses on Baltimore, Maryland, and its dark underbelly. Politics, union workers, drug dealers, the public school system, and the media converge to give fans sociopolitical commentary on failed public and government systems and their systemic consequences.

Ad

The Wire primarily follows Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) and his team at the Baltimore Police Department as they battle the Barksdale Organization, a huge drug network led by Avon Barksdale.

Since The Wire captures the ground reality of Baltimore through a fly-on-the-wall approach, its soundtrack is usually diegetic or source music, meaning it is a part of the show's environment, through the car radio, or at the club.

All songs in The Wire soundtrack for fans of the show!

The Wire soundtrack season 1 (2002)

Ad

Trending

Whether it's McNulty drinking alone in his car or the Barksdale Organization at their strip club, Orlando's, The Wire featured some iconic music from the 90s and early 2000s.

Ad

Way Down in the Hole – Blind Boys of Alabama

Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – Jay-Z

Use Me – Bill Withers

The Streets of Baltimore – Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris

Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper

The Fall – Blake Leyh

Got to Give it Up – Aaliyah

Good Times – Chic

American Woman – Guess Who

Love is Strange – Mickey & Silvia

Down Ass Bitch – Ja Rule

Tell Me Something Good – Rufus & Chaka Khan

2 kool 2 be 4 gotten – Lucinda Williams

Dirty Old Town – Pierce Turner

All Blues – Miles Davis

Oh My God – Michael Franti & Spearhead

Hey Pretty – Poe

Wax Box Music – Lorem Ipsum

Fleurette Africaine – Duke Ellington

You're the reason our kids are ugly (cover) – Loretta Lyne and Conway Twitty

The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens

Rock the Nation – Michael Franti & Spearhead

Hater Players – Black Star

Unfriendly Game – Masta Ace ft. Strick

Sugar in My Bowl – Nina Simone

Put Your Head on My Shoulder – Paul Anka

Step by Step – Jesse Winchester

Ad

The Wire soundtrack season 2 (2003)

A new Greek diner is introduced as the show moves portside, and fans are privy to more Greek songs in this season's The Wire episodes.

Ad

Way Down in the Hole – Tom Waits

Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass

Sixteen Tons – The Nighthawks

Search and Destroy – The Stooges

The House that Jack Built – Aretha Franklin

Goodbye to Carolina – Lyle Lovett

Cisco Kid – War

Get Busy – Sean Paul

He Was Really Saying Something – Velvelettes

I Promise to Remember – Frankie Lymon

Ruler of My Heart – Irma Thomas

Streets of Baltimore – Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris

Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf

Your Good Girl's Gonna Be Bad – Tammy Wynette

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle – Akrobatik

Midnight at the Oasis – Maria Muldaur

Love Child – Diana Ross & The Supremes

Transmetropolitan – The Pogues, in Jimmy McNulty's memorable The Wire scene.

You Beat Me To The Punch – Mary Wells

I Walk the Line – Johnny Cash

Roadrunner – Joan Jett

To Psomi tis Xanthias (Bread in a Foreign Land) – Stelios Kazantzidis

I Feel Alright – Steve Earle

Have You Ever Seen The Rain – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys – Waylon Jennings

A Prairie Home Companion – 50 Yen

Balance – Akrobatik

99 44 100% – Kool & The Gang

Wooly Bully – Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs

The Flute Song – Push

Mellow Down Easy – The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

It's My Party – Lesley Gore

The Great Pretender – The Band

Sweet Thing – Mary J. Blige

So Fine (Live) – The Chambers Brothers

Maybe The Last Time – James Brown & The Famous Flames

100% Dundee – The Roots

Alaniara Meraklou – Rosa Eskenazi

Must Have Missed a Turn – The Smokin' Joe Kubek Band ft. Bnois King

Down with Me – St. John

Got Dat – Hi-Tek, EL the Son

Wild Thing – Tone-Loc

The Game is Over – St. John

Brick House – Commodores

Taste of Luv – Zee Asha

Olga – Los Cubaztecas

The Wanderer – Dion & The Belmonts

Paix Bouzouki Mou – Stella Haskil

Refuse to Lose – St. John

Ziliara – Markos Vamvakaris

I'm Back Again – The Fleshstones

To Psomi Tis Xenitias – Stelios Kazantzides

Nyxterides Ki Araxnes – Stelios Kazantzides

Efyge Efyge – Stelios Kazantzides

Baby Can't Wait – Maktub

Ad

The Wire soundtrack season 3 (2004)

Car radios were home to some iconic early 2000s bangers during intense stakeouts, important drug deals, or during drives home.

Ad

Way Down in the Hole – The Neville Brothers, The Wire opening theme

In Da Club – 50 Cent

Theme From Shaft – Isaac Hayes

Dedication – Beef Wellington, Melissa Mya

The Fall – Blake Leyh

Atomic Dog – George Clinton

Stand Up – Ludacris ft. Shawnna

Careful Hands – Irma Thomas

End of an Era – The Like

Hold Ground – Pop Da Brown Hornet

The Body of an American – The Pogues

Sally MacLennane – The Pogues

Splash Waterfall – Ludacris

My Downfall (2014 Remaster) – The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels

My Life Extra – DJ Technics

The One I Want – El Rae

Ain't No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

Neva Eva (Extra) – DJ Technics

Me and Baby Brother – War

Full Circle – Hieroglyphics

On Fire – Lloyd Banks

Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z

Hoodoo Voodoo – Billy Bragg, Wico

Headsprung – LL Cool J

Strong Enough – Sheryl Crow

Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle

The Seasons: June- Barcarolle – Ilona Prunyi

Tipsy O9 – J-Kwon

Buffalo Soldier – Bob Marley & The Wailers

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry – Hank Williams

The Payback – James Brown

The Way You Move – OutKast

Hush – LL Cool J ft. 7 Aurelius

Who's Sorry Now – Connie Francis

Causin Trouble (EK Mix) – Phasebase

Ultra Proteus – Approach

Lil Bit O'Soul – The Music Explosion

Burn Rubber (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) – The Gap Band

Locked Up – Akon

When We Ride On Our Enemies (Briss Remix) – 2Pac, a common feature on The Wire

A Place Nobody Can Find – Sam & Dave

White Tee – Dem Franchize Boyz

Die Walkure – Richard Wagner, Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Uwe Mund

Drop It Like It's Hot – Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg

Blacktop Jungle – St. John

Underground – Curtis Mayfield

Blue Puzzle – Broadbent, A. Cline, N. Cline, Erskine, Pasqua

Fast Train – Solomon Burke

Ad

The Wire soundtrack season 4 (2008)

The focus of The Wire shifts towards the public school system and its systemic effects on four young boys. In season 4, many songs from an independent music label named Black Toast Music feature.

Ad

Way Down in the Hole – DoMaje

At Her Open Door – Dead Meadow

Handle the Vibe – Bone Thugz-n-Harmony

Something Wrong – Kid Kurrupt

Krazy – Elephant Man

Give More Power to the People – The Chi-Lites

Back Home – Black Toast Music

Survival of the Fittest – Mobb Deep

Give Up The Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker) – Parliament

The Patriot Act – Blake Leyh

Thuggish Ruggish Bones – Bone Thugz-n-harmony

Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Ur Uh Freak – Chingy

White Lightning – George Jones

Spread the Word – Black Toast Music

Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins, Lil John & The East Side Boyz

Spanish Fly – Black Toast Music

Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

U a Freak (Nasty Girl) [Explicit] – Chingy ft. Mr. Collipark

The Fall – Blake Leyh

2nd Winter – Sm Town

Drop From Below – Black Toast Music

Crunk Music – The Diplomats ft. Jim Jones, Cam'aron, Juelz Santana

Brinquen Mi Raza – Paco

Can't See You – Alfonso Christian Lover

9-Volt Heart – The Iguanas

Arrimate (En Vivo) – The Iguanas

Why Didn't You Call Me – Macy Gray

Cool Stepper – Max Harris

Bullet to the Brain – Black Toast Music

Smoke My Peace Right (Smoke It Right) – The Wild Magnolias

Oh Neul Man Eun – Super Junior, a K-Pop band on The Wire

Gift A Move On – Black Toast Music

Ridin' – Chamillionaire, Krayzie Bone

Jumpin' Like Rope – Damian Champ

Pumpkin – DJ Technics

Le Marelle – Jerome Sedeyn

This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You) – The Isley Brothers

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out – Deacon John's Jump Blues ft. Dave Crawford

Sissy Strut – The Meters

Another One Bites the Dust – Clint Eastwood, General Saint

Yo (Excuse Me Miss) – Chris Brown

Walkin' The Wild – Black Toast Music

A Woman's Worth – Alicia Keys

Backstabbers – The O'Jays

New Millenium – Vybz Kartel ft. Wayne Marshall

Lead Me Guide Me – Church Choir

Psalm – Opus1

One More Once – Black Toast Jazz

Move On Up (Extended) – Curtis Mayfield

Attention – Black Toast Music

Give It to Me Baby – Rick James

Got Let it Go – Angela Johnson

Robots in the Hood – Blake Leyh

Three Deuces – Opus1

We Are Family – Sister Sledge

Lots of Leavin' Left to Do – Dierks Bentley

Jail Trick – Diablo

You'z A Trick – Lil' Flip

Bumpin My Music – Ray Cash ft. Scarface

Dancing My Pain Away – Rod Lee

Get it Done – Black Toast Music

The Body of an American – The Pogues

Thumparella – Funkadelic

B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) – OutKast

Won't Love You Back – Paula Campbell

Hard Time – Black Toast Music

Soldierz Story – Tyree Colion

Where's The Love – Angela Johnson

Another Moon – Black Toast Music

Picture Perfect – Chamillionaire ft. Bun B

Get Ready (Bodymore Soldiers) – Mullyman

Eso Eh..!!! – Alexis Y Fido

Don't Leave Me This Way – Harold Melvin, The Bluenotes

Pump/Watered/Hand Powered – Captain Audio

I Cover the Waterfront – Billy Holiday

Highway 14 – Black Toast Music

Goodbye Is All We Have – Alison Krauss & Union Station

Poppin' My Collar- Three 6 Mafia

Lord Give Me a Sign – DMX

That's the Sound – Dirty Hartz ft. Verb

Projects – Tyree Colion

Before I Die – Black Toast Music, an independent music label working with The Wire.

Dope Game – Ray Cash

Be Thankful for What You Got (David Todd Remix) – William DeVaughn

Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia

Got To Get You Off My Mind – Solomon Burke

Ven Bailalo – Angel & Khriz

Feelin' Alright – Joe Cocker

Slip Away – Clarence Carter

Gong Yan Shi Chun – The Chao Zhou Ensemble

What You Lookin' At – Black Toast Music

Carta Del Hijo Preso – K'luba

Come and Get These Memories – Martha & The Vandellas

Land Downunder – Men at Work

Comin' From Where I'm From – Anthony Hamilton

Music Maker – Opus1

Hey Pocky Way – The Meters

Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It – Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Peanut & Charlay

Toma – lil jon, Pitbull

Round My Hood – Diablo & Dark Room Productions

This is a Raid – Black Toast Music

New Suit – The Wild Magnolias

Silent Night – Opus1

Joy to the World – Opus1

We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Opus1

Things Could Be Better – Ernie & The Top Notes Inc., Raymond Winnfield

In The Cabin of My Uncle Jam – Funkadelic

Get Up Everybody – Salt-N-Pepa, Spinderella

Jingle Bells

Corrido a Santa Adeilada – Dueto Bertin y Lalo

When You See Us – The Plague & Darkroom Productions

I'm a Baller – Squad Up, Darkroom Productions

We Three Kings – Opus1

Love and Happiness – Al Green

The Life, The Hood, The Streetz – Mullyman

I Walk on Gilded Splinters – Paul Weller

Ad

The Wire soundtrack season 5 (2008)

In the series finale of The Wire, things spiral out of control for Jimmy McNulty and crew. The narrative ties up loose ends, and McNulty drives off into the sunset as the show's theme song plays in the background.

Ad

Way Down in the Hole – Steve Earle

Not a Criminal – Chamillionaire ft. Kelis

Because of You – Ne-Yo

Do Me That Way – Davis

Blind Love – The Nighthawks

I'm a King Bee – Sling Harpo

The Tide is High (Remastered) – Blondie

Mother in Law – Ernie K Doe

The Fall – Blake Leyh, end credits of The Wire

More Than a Feeling – Boston

Black Coffee – Sarah Vaughan

Piece of My Heart – Erma Franklin

Don't Cry Baby – Etta James

All My Love – Donald Harrison

Cry To Me – Solomon Burke

Up, Up, and Away – The 5th Dimension

To Tragoudi Xenitias – Lyra

96 Tears – ? And The Mysterias

To Teleftaio Tram – Vicky Mosholiou

Away From Home – Eddie Houston

Mi Me Pismatonis – Markos Vamvakaris returns for The Wire series finale

Booty Body Ready – Sterling Silver Starship

Don't Be Afraid – Salim Nourallah

Red, Gold, and Green – Hugh Mundell

When I Die – Kermit Ruffins

What You Know About Baltimore – Ogun ft. Phathead

Baby I'm Yours – Barbara Lewis

Drop the Bomb – Trouble Funk

Train in Vain (Stand By Me) – The Clash

Street Legendz – Shortie

In Time – Sly & The Family Stone

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

Just My Imagination – The Temptations

Just Out of Reach – Joe Tex

Party Like a Rockstar – Shop Boyz

Beyond the Fields We Know – Dead Meadow

My Girl Has Gone – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Gypsy Woman – Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions

Amerikkka's Pie – Don Ferquan A.K.A. Quan

Walkin' After Midnight – Patsy Cline

I'm Good There – Nikstylz ft. Mullyman

Turkish Song of the Damned – The Pogues

Shake – Sam Cooke

The Ooh Ahh Song – G.E.M.

Dance Floor – Zapp

Down, Down – Maya Azucena

Eurotrash – Group Loop Music

I Told You So – The Nighthawks

My Babe – Little Walter

On & On – Erykah Badu, an award-winning musician on The Wire

Ayo – Bossman

Stay – Lady DD

Everybody (Get On Down) – Parliament

Let This As Nothing Happened – Choi Suk Jun

You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine – Lou Rawls

A Bay Bay (Single Version) – Hurricane Chris

I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover (Jazz Samba) – Coleman Hawkins

Idris Song – Donald Harrison

Be Easy – Ghost Face Killa ft. Trife da God

Refugee – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

The "In" Crowd – Ramsey Lewis

Jail Break – Thin Lizzy

So Fresh – Bossman

Bartender – T-Pain ft. Akon

The Green Mountain –Liz Carroll

Rich Woman – Robert Plant, Alicia Krauss

Assume the Position – Lafayette Gilchrist

The Bucks of Oranmore – Joe Shannon, John McGreevy

The Body of an American – The Pogues

The Broad Majestic Shannon – The Pogues, a regular feature in The Wire

Wiggle It Jiggle It – G-$tack

K.O. – David Banner

Way Down in the Hole – The Blind Boys of Alabama

Ad

Music plays an important ambient role in setting up The Wire's world. It establishes the era of the story, the mood of the characters, and sucks fans further into their world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More