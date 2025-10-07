“THEY F**KIN KILLED IT” - Internet reacts to singers from KPop Demon Hunters taking over the stage at SNL season 51 premiere

KPop Demon Hunters continues to make a mark on the global audience, and SNL season 51 touched upon the popular movie uniquely in the premiere episode.
In one of the sketches shown in the season premiere, Bad Bunny acted as a fan of the popular movie. Singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami also appeared in the segment, performing small snippets of tracks like Golden and Takedown.
The special references to the movie and hilarious moments that were incorporated in the sketch stood out, as the theme of the entire sketch was KPop Demon Hunters. Fans of the show and the movie have been expressing their thoughts on the internet, bringing unique reactions to the surprising segment.
Many shared their excitement over having the lead singers behind the movie's main group, HUNTR/X, on the show. One of the users on X said:
"THEY F**KIN KILLED IT"
Several other X users shared similar reactions to the segment on SNL season 51, stating how they loved varied aspects such as the performance, Bad Bunny's role as a fan, references, and more. Some of the users' reactions read as follows:
Several users also shared disappointment regarding the sketch, sharing their reasons for not liking the segment on X.
Amidst the mixed reactions on the internet, the sketch continues to draw the attention of the global audience, making the KPop Demon Hunters segment a special part of SNL season 51 premiere.
What happened in the KPop Demon Hunters sketch in SNL season 51?
One of the sketches shown in SNL season 51 premiere, Bad Bunny acted as a character named Thomas, who meets three of his friends for brunch. While each of them shares their life updates, Thomas expresses his obsession with Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.
The friends mock him for liking the film, but Thomas keeps thinking about how special the lead group of the film, HUNTR/X, was to him. These segments included brief live performances by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who are the singing voices behind Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, respectively.
The trio sang chart-topping tracks from the film, Golden and Takedown. The sketch further showed Thomas and his friends being attacked by demon Jinu (played by Bowen Yang). HUNTR/X comes to the rescue of the friends and sings Golden once again as the sketch ends.
The star-studded special segment in SNL season 51 highlighted the rising fame of KPop Demon Hunters and the unique songs that are a special part of the film.
About KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters is an animated film by Sony Pictures Animation on Netflix, which was released on June 20, 2025. From musical elements to mystical elements, different aspects of the movie have caught the eye of viewers across the globe.
The film follows the story of demon hunters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as they continue to protect the world from Gwi-ma and his demons through music. Their group, collectively known as HUNTR/X, reigns the music industry through special songs and performances.
With their musical powers, they can seal the Honmoon, a protective shield that stops the demons from wreaking havoc. However, a new challenge comes their way as a demon boy group called the Saja Boys, led by Jinu, arrives to fulfill Gwi-ma's evil tasks.
The official description of the film reads as follows:
"A K-pop supergroup uses their secret powers to shield their fans from otherworldly threats- and a rival boy band that's out to steal hearts and minds."
KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix. Along with the original release, a sing-along version of the film was also released on the platform for viewers to have a unique musical watching experience.
Watch SNL season 51 on NBC.