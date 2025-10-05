KPop Demon Hunters singers make a striking appearance in SNL season 51 premiere

SNL season 51 premiered on October 4, 2025, bringing popular stars to the spotlight through unique sketches. The premiere was hosted by Bad Bunny, with Doja Cat as a special guest.

The premiere included the cast and Bad Bunny delivering hilarious sketches that touch upon trending topics across the globe. Amidst the surprising references and twists, a special surprise came for the viewers as KPop Demon Hunters became a surprising part of the premiere.

Singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami appeared in the episode and performed some of the iconic tracks from the film as part of one of the sketches. Here is everything you need to know about the KPop Demon Hunters special segment in SNL season 51 premiere.

Bad Bunny features as a fan of KPop Demon Hunters, as the film's singers appear in SNL season 51 premiere

In a sketch shown in SNL season 51 premiere, the spotlight was put on the widely popular Netflix film, KPop Demon Hunters. The striking references to the movie and the appearance of the singers from the film became a special highlight of the segment.

In the sketch, four friends discussed their lives and pop culture in general when Bad Bunny, who played a character named Thomas, spoke about his obsession with KPop Demon Hunters. While his friends do not understand his love for what they thought was a kids' film, Thomas's strong reactions to them and striking references to the film and its central girl group, HUNTR/X, catch the attention.

The hilarious conversation between Bad Bunny and other characters in this sketch became more special as singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami made an appearance in the show. The singers are the musical voices behind the lead characters of the series, with Ejae singing as Rumi, Audrey Nuna as Mira, and Rei Ami as Zoey.

HUNTR/X saves Bad Bunny's friend in SNL season 51 premiere

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@SaturdayNightLive)

The three singers seem to appear in Thomas's thoughts and sing iconic tracks like Golden and Takedown. Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, and Ejae sang live for the viewers, performing small snippets of the chart-topping songs to the audience.

The demon Jinu, played by Bowen Yang in SNL season 51 premiere, sings Soda Pop from the series and attacks one of Thomas's friends. It is then that the three singers voicing the main members of HUNTR/X in the movie appear to save the four friends.

The sketch concludes with the three performing Golden once again. The reference to the hit Netflix movie stands as a special part of the show's premiere. From Bad Bunny as a fan of the film, to the special performances, the segment represents the continued popularity of the movie worldwide.

About KPop Demon Hunters

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix Tudum)

KPop Demon Hunters is a film from Sony Pictures Animation that was released on June 20, 2025. The film has been making waves worldwide with its story, animation, and original soundtrack.

Breaking several global records, the movie became the most-watched Netflix original title and continues to be on Netflix's Top 10 list for the 15th week. The song Golden from the film has been on the Billboard Hot 100 list for seven consecutive weeks. A sing-along version of the film was also released in theatres, which received a significant response from the audience.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the voice actors of the movie include Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-Ma, and more.

Watch SNL season 51 on NBC.

