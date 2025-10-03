  • home icon
  • Music
  • Fans buzz as Bad Bunny, Doja Cat & Chloe Fineman team up in new SNL promo

Fans buzz as Bad Bunny, Doja Cat & Chloe Fineman team up in new SNL promo

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Oct 03, 2025 00:28 GMT
Doja Cat Surprises Fans To Celebrate Match Day - Source: Getty
Doja Cat joins Bad Bunny and Chloe Fineman in a new SNL promo (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live is returning for season 51 soon, and Bad Bunny and Doja Cat joined longtime SNL cast member Chloe Fineman for a quick promo ahead of the new season's premiere. In the first roughly 15-second part of the promo, the Puerto Rican singer and rapper introduced himself as the host for the season premiere of SNL season 51.

Doja Cat, who will be the episode's musical guest, followed the introduction before Fineman introduced herself as 'Chloe Salamander.' The clip continues with Fineman asking Bad Bunny if he is excited, to which the singer replied, "Bbout the Super Bowl? Yes," referring to the recent announcement that he's headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Fans online were quick to comment and share their excitement for Bad Bunny and Doja Cat joining the season 51 premiere of SNL. One X user commented that the opener would feel like a Met Gala with the two musical stars on, while someone else expected the premiere to be a "lively episode."

More fans shared their thoughts about having the Puerto Rican musician and the Paint The Town Red singer and rapper in the same SNL episode. One fan, in particular, praised Doja Cat for committing to his 80s-inspired era, following her new album's aesthetic, while someone else is hoping for the two stars to do a collab.

What's new for Doja Cat and Bad Bunny?

Doja Cat at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Doja Cat at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hosting and performing on the premiere episode of SNL season 51 isn't the only gig for both Doja Cat and Bad Bunny and each of their musical careers is currently flourishing with new and upcoming projects and world tours for both. Doja Cat released her latest album, Vie, on September 26, 2025.

The new 15-track project includes her lead single, Jealous Type, which she performed at the 2025 VMAs, and a feature from SZA in Kiss Me More. And now that the album is out, the American rapper-singer will be celebrating the release by going on her Ma Vie World Tour. She had already announced the tour dates, which will kick off in Auckland on November 18.

Doja will be touring Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the UK before going to the US in October 2026. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has recently wrapped up his 30-day residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico San Miguel Agrelo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On September 28, 2025, the NFL also announced that he will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026.

While he won't be touring the US anytime soon, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper will be kicking off his Debí Turar Más Fotos World Tour. It will be a 56-date world stadium tour that will kick off on November 21 and run until July 22, 2026, and will see him in a different production in cities around Latin America, Australia, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

SNL season 51 premieres on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will be streaming on Peacock the following day.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

