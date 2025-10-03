Fans buzz as Bad Bunny, Doja Cat & Chloe Fineman team up in new SNL promo

Saturday Night Live is returning for season 51 soon, and Bad Bunny and Doja Cat joined longtime SNL cast member Chloe Fineman for a quick promo ahead of the new season's premiere. In the first roughly 15-second part of the promo, the Puerto Rican singer and rapper introduced himself as the host for the season premiere of SNL season 51.Doja Cat, who will be the episode's musical guest, followed the introduction before Fineman introduced herself as 'Chloe Salamander.' The clip continues with Fineman asking Bad Bunny if he is excited, to which the singer replied, &quot;Bbout the Super Bowl? Yes,&quot; referring to the recent announcement that he's headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.Fans online were quick to comment and share their excitement for Bad Bunny and Doja Cat joining the season 51 premiere of SNL. One X user commented that the opener would feel like a Met Gala with the two musical stars on, while someone else expected the premiere to be a &quot;lively episode.&quot;Briggs @briggsisgreatLINK@PopCrave Bad Bunny hosting and Doja Cat performing? Yeah, SNL about to feel like the Met Gala and a block party rolled into one. 🐰🔥🐱Aadil @Aadil_one51LINK@PopCrave Looks like SNL is bringing a big mix of talent this week, should be a lively episode. Who do you think will steal the show?Yorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINK@PopCrave Now that’s a trio I didn’t see coming! Can’t wait to see the chaos unfold—just hope they’ve got enough coffee on set to keep up with all that energy!More fans shared their thoughts about having the Puerto Rican musician and the Paint The Town Red singer and rapper in the same SNL episode. One fan, in particular, praised Doja Cat for committing to his 80s-inspired era, following her new album's aesthetic, while someone else is hoping for the two stars to do a collab.Mr. Hilary Banks @thatssomuhleekLINKThe way that Doja is committing to this era, the avant garde 80’s inspired looks are eating.Ichigo Niggasake @SomaKazima2LINKThey actually need to collab 😭😭 Bunny x Cat would be dope afmorque @Marknique_LINKI will be watchingWhat's new for Doja Cat and Bad Bunny?Doja Cat at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Hosting and performing on the premiere episode of SNL season 51 isn't the only gig for both Doja Cat and Bad Bunny and each of their musical careers is currently flourishing with new and upcoming projects and world tours for both. Doja Cat released her latest album, Vie, on September 26, 2025.The new 15-track project includes her lead single, Jealous Type, which she performed at the 2025 VMAs, and a feature from SZA in Kiss Me More. And now that the album is out, the American rapper-singer will be celebrating the release by going on her Ma Vie World Tour. She had already announced the tour dates, which will kick off in Auckland on November 18.Doja will be touring Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the UK before going to the US in October 2026. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has recently wrapped up his 30-day residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico San Miguel Agrelo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On September 28, 2025, the NFL also announced that he will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026.While he won't be touring the US anytime soon, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper will be kicking off his Debí Turar Más Fotos World Tour. It will be a 56-date world stadium tour that will kick off on November 21 and run until July 22, 2026, and will see him in a different production in cities around Latin America, Australia, Asia, the UK, and Europe.SNL season 51 premieres on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will be streaming on Peacock the following day.