“the classic tease”: Fans react as Doja Cat previews upcoming album ‘Vie’ at iHeartRadio event: “I wanted to leak this like six months ago”

Doja Cat gave her fans a sneak peek at her upcoming album, Vie, during a special exclusive iHeartRadio Album Preview event on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The hitmaker arrived at the event in 80s fashion, donning a low-cut black mini dress with large pink puffy sleeves, reminiscent of her 80s-inspired album.In the event hosted by iHeartRadio's EJ, Doja Cat premiered four new songs from Vie. Besides playing the album's lead single, Jealous Type, which was released back in August, she also previews Gorgeous, Stranger, Aaahh Men, and Take Me Dancing. In a video from the event, she talked about the excitement of releasing Vie and that she even considered leaking it before, saying:&quot;I'm excited. This was something that I wanted to just leak from like months ago. I wanted to leak this like six months ago.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online quickly took to social media to share what they thought of Doja's album preview, with an X user, in particular, calling it a &quot;classic tease,&quot; hoping that the album &quot;serves up something tasty&quot; once it's out.Yorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINK@PopCrave Ah, the classic tease! A bit like saying you’ve got a secret pie recipe but only sharing the crust—let’s hope she serves up something tasty when it finally drops!Another fan shared how Doja seems to know how to drop anticipation levels for her upcoming project. Meanwhile, others pointed out how she seemed excited to share her new music with the fans, adding that the anticipation must be huge for her to want to give people a sneak peek at the new album.Georgia @cutiegeorgiaaLINK@PopCrave Doja cat always knows how to drop anticipation levelsVass @Va77ssLINK@PopCrave She is in love with the project obviouslyWeb3 Mum @web3_mumLINK@PopCrave Cool that she's excited to share it. The anticipation must be huge.Another fan pointed out how Doja Cat has a snippet addiction, while someone else suggested that she needs to be locked in her house without a phone so she couldn't leak her own songs when it's time for her to drop a new album.GUNNY IS THE JEALOUS TYPE‼️ @ViolinzViolinzLINK@PopCrave She has a snippet addictionMinaj Dynasty @minaj__dynastyLINK@PopCrave When it's time for her to drop albums, they need to lock her inside her house without a phone and without internet service.Doja Cat talks about Vie in anticipation of the album's releaseDoja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)During her special preview event at iHeartRadio on September 24, 2025, Doja Cat also engaged in a Q&amp;A segment. She shared details and commentaries about her upcoming album, Vie, her songs, and answered fans' burning questions. Vie is Doja's first album since 2023, when she released Scarlet, and she talked about the difference between the two records.She explained that Scarlet evoked emotions like fear, pain, anger, and frustration, but Vie taps into different kinds of emotions. Doja explained that she tried to &quot;connect with a more joyful spirit&quot; while making Vie, and that she wanted the new record to feel feminine and sexy compared to the previous one.The singer also explained the meaning behind her song Stranger, which was one of the four new songs previewed at the event. She said:&quot;This song is about accepting the person you like for who they are and not for who other people think they should be for you.&quot;But when the final song of the night was played, Take Me Dancing, she gave her fans another teaser. She teased a possible feature on the song, but remained secretive about who it could be. Doja added that it was a last-minute feature, but that it wouldn't be a Doja Cat album without the said feature. While she remained mum about who it would be, the Spotify tracklist of the album reveals that it's SZA.Doja Cat's latest album, Vie, drops on Friday, September 26, 2025.