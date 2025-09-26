  • home icon
  "the classic tease": Fans react as Doja Cat previews upcoming album 'Vie' at iHeartRadio event: "I wanted to leak this like six months ago"

“the classic tease”: Fans react as Doja Cat previews upcoming album ‘Vie’ at iHeartRadio event: “I wanted to leak this like six months ago”

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:54 GMT
Doja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Doja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Doja Cat gave her fans a sneak peek at her upcoming album, Vie, during a special exclusive iHeartRadio Album Preview event on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The hitmaker arrived at the event in 80s fashion, donning a low-cut black mini dress with large pink puffy sleeves, reminiscent of her 80s-inspired album.

In the event hosted by iHeartRadio's EJ, Doja Cat premiered four new songs from Vie. Besides playing the album's lead single, Jealous Type, which was released back in August, she also previews Gorgeous, Stranger, Aaahh Men, and Take Me Dancing. In a video from the event, she talked about the excitement of releasing Vie and that she even considered leaking it before, saying:

"I'm excited. This was something that I wanted to just leak from like months ago. I wanted to leak this like six months ago."
Fans online quickly took to social media to share what they thought of Doja's album preview, with an X user, in particular, calling it a "classic tease," hoping that the album "serves up something tasty" once it's out.

Another fan shared how Doja seems to know how to drop anticipation levels for her upcoming project. Meanwhile, others pointed out how she seemed excited to share her new music with the fans, adding that the anticipation must be huge for her to want to give people a sneak peek at the new album.

Another fan pointed out how Doja Cat has a snippet addiction, while someone else suggested that she needs to be locked in her house without a phone so she couldn't leak her own songs when it's time for her to drop a new album.

Doja Cat talks about Vie in anticipation of the album's release

Doja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Doja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

During her special preview event at iHeartRadio on September 24, 2025, Doja Cat also engaged in a Q&A segment. She shared details and commentaries about her upcoming album, Vie, her songs, and answered fans' burning questions. Vie is Doja's first album since 2023, when she released Scarlet, and she talked about the difference between the two records.

She explained that Scarlet evoked emotions like fear, pain, anger, and frustration, but Vie taps into different kinds of emotions. Doja explained that she tried to "connect with a more joyful spirit" while making Vie, and that she wanted the new record to feel feminine and sexy compared to the previous one.

The singer also explained the meaning behind her song Stranger, which was one of the four new songs previewed at the event. She said:

"This song is about accepting the person you like for who they are and not for who other people think they should be for you."

But when the final song of the night was played, Take Me Dancing, she gave her fans another teaser. She teased a possible feature on the song, but remained secretive about who it could be. Doja added that it was a last-minute feature, but that it wouldn't be a Doja Cat album without the said feature. While she remained mum about who it would be, the Spotify tracklist of the album reveals that it's SZA.

Doja Cat's latest album, Vie, drops on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

