“this is what world domination looks like”: Internet buzzes as Bad Bunny stuns on 12 global Billboard covers

Bad Bunny took over the global magazine covers for Billboard, gracing 13 covers, including the main Billboard US edition and 12 of its various international editions, including Arabia, Argentina, Brasil, Canada, Español, and more. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer stunned in various outfits styled by Storm Pablo and photographed by Diwang Valdez.In some of the covers, both featured in colored and black-and-white versions, the Soy Peor singer donned a cream long-sleeved shirt and Prada pants, getting cozy with a striped, colorful Elder Statesman blanket.Fans were quick to celebrate the Puerto Rican star for gracing over a dozen international Billboard magazine covers, with one fan on X, in particular, calling the singer's latest feat &quot;world domination.&quot;domiii☆ @chihiroloverrLINK@PopCrave this is what world domination looks likeMore fans celebrated Bad Bunny for becoming Billboard's covers star in not just one, but a dozen of them. Some of his fans called it a &quot;cultural takeover,&quot; adding that the Puerto Rican artist is &quot;unstoppable&quot; now. Another one said that he was serving looks in every single one of the covers, while someone else said that he is now the face of Billboard.Emma Ezeaka @emmaezeaka001LINK@PopCrave 🔥 Bad Bunny is unstoppable! 12 Billboard covers? That’s not just success—it’s a cultural takeover. 🐰🎶Shrutika Gawade @ShruGawadeLINK@PopCrave An icon serving looks and versatility on every single cover🔥💫Asjid POV @Asjid_POVLINK@PopCrave Bad bunny is the face of Billboard ❤️After gracing the main Billboard edition and 12 of its international iterations, some fans jokingly referred to Billboard magazine as the Puerto Rican star's own &quot;family photo album&quot; or his &quot;personal scrapbook.&quot;J Star @gocrazystarboyLINK@PopCrave Billboard became Bad Bunny’s family photo album.Jaydene🍒 @itsjaydenexLINK@PopCrave At this point Billboard is just Bad Bunny’s personal scrapbook.Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime ShowIt's official, Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. The NFL made the announcement on Sunday, September 28, 2025, during the halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.Bad Bunny: &quot;No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui&quot; Residencia En El Choli (Image via Gladys Vega/Getty Images)The Puerto Rican singer and rapper also announced the news on his Instagram with a close-up video of himself before the camera pans out, showing him sitting on a goalpost on a beach, with the sunset in the background. On X, the singer also spoke about the upcoming gig next year, saying (translated from Spanish):&quot;I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States.&quot;This comes after the singer skipped touring North America for his Debí Turar Más Fotos World Tour following US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, per People. The news that he's headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show also comes shortly after he wrapped up his historic residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico San Miguel Agrelo in San Juan, Puerto Rico.The sold-out 30-day residency in his hometown ended on September 20, on the 8th anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico and caused unprecedented damage. While the singer brought various stars onstage during the 30-day run of his residency, he surprised attendees with several Puerto Rican heavyweights on the final show.Bad Bunny rapped with Jowell y Randy, Ñengo Flow, De la Ghetto, and more. He also brought Marc Anthony onstage and performed Preciosa.After his Puerto Rico residency, Bad Bunny returns on the road for his Debí Turar Más Fotos World Tour, which kicks off on November 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.