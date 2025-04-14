"They'll try and make you into a very certain type of thing"- When Paapa Essiedu gave his bold take on typecasting

Paapa Essiedu has been confirmed as one of the major characters in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, and though the news has received a divisive response from fans, it will be a great experience to watch the talented actor take on the role of Severus Snape, originally portrayed by the legendary Alan Rickman in the movies.

Ad

What makes Paapa Essiedu an interesting prospect for this role is his ability and history of portraying so many different kinds of roles over his career, which has prospered on stage and on screen. From playing a time-traveling hitman in The Lazarus Project to playing a benevolent demon in Black Mirror's sixth season, it seems that Essiedu has already done it all.

One of the primary reasons behind the actor's drive is his reluctance to get typecast into a role, something that happens quite easily to young black actors. Discussing this in a 2023 interview with RadioTimes.com, Essiedu said:

Ad

Trending

"That's something that's always been very high on my list, because people will try and typecast you, particularly as a young Black actor, a young Black male actor....They'll try and make you into a very certain type of thing. Or they'll try and say, 'Oh, this is what Idris [Elba] did,' or, 'This is what Lennie James did,' or David Gyasi, or David Oyelowo... 'You should do that, as well.'"

Ad

He continued:

"The reason why they have gone on to have the careers they have is because they've been individual, and they've been conscientious in not allowing people to tell them what to do, and make them do the same thing again and again."

He further spoke about how the essence of acting lies in the ability to portray so many characters and emotions. Paapa Essiedu made it quite clear that he would continue to do a variety of roles, especially the kind that he hadn't done before.

Ad

"We've just got to be brave enough to do something that you've not done before"- Paapa Essiedu on not wanting to be typecast

Ad

Over the years, many actors across the world have expressed their disappointment at being typecast. Paapa Essiedu was determined from the very start to not let that happen to him. This is why the actor has stuck to his ideals and has always tried out very different roles in his career.

Speaking about his idea of acting, the actor further elaborated in this same interview:

"That's certainly what I intend to do. I feel like, as actors, we're so lucky to work with so many different collaborators – writers, directors, other creatives. The choice is there, the ability to make choices is there. We've just got to be brave enough to do something that you've not done before and see if that sticks as well."

Ad

Ad

And this quest for doing different things and trying out roles that he has never done before led Paapa Essiedu to the intriguing role of Severus Snape in the upcoming Max TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise.

Of course, Essiedu will have to adapt his character in a way that remains faithful to the book and remains sufficiently different from the one Alan Rickman has done. Thankfully, Paapa Essiedu loves challenges just like this and it would be an interesting wait to see Essideu take on the role of Snape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More