Tires season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

With Tires season 1 gaining a loyal fan base for its offbeat humor and office mayhem, the Netflix hit comedy is already set to return for a second season of chaos at Valley Forge Auto. Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever create the offbeat sensibility in the traditional workplace sitcom, combining throwaway gags with authentic emotional angst.

Tires season 1 was released on Netflix in May 2024 and immediately made waves for its unflinching portrayal of an embattled family business, tense family relationships, and the thin line between loyalty and sabotage.

At its center, the series is about Will, a decent but constantly fretting manager who is attempting to keep his dad's car repair shop on life support while contending with the nonstop hijinks of his crazy cousin and new hire, Shane.

Over six episodes, Tires season 1 unfolds all from ill-fated sales strategies to family resentment, all packaged in a consistent diet of cringe humor and scathing observation.

With season 2 set to release on June 5, 2025, it is now the ideal time to reflect on how the first season went down.

What happened in Tires season 1?

Tires season 1 tracks Will (Steve Gerben), the well-meaning but unqualified boss of a struggling branch of the family-run Valley Forge Automotive Center.

Though committed to turning the business around, Will is frequently overlooked or undercut, particularly by his cousin Shane (played by co-creator Shane Gillis), who lives for mayhem and seldom gets serious.

As Will makes pleading proposals to reduce expenses and get customers excited, Shane's prank-like actions consistently sabotage any headway.

As the series goes on, Will's insecurities are revealed in full, especially in his complex relationship with his father Jonathan, who is the owner of the company but is off-screen throughout most of the show.

Will makes regular phone calls to his father, where he lies and exaggerates findings in an attempt to obtain approval.

Key incidents in the store, such as a mangled bikini car wash and a showdown with a potential client, highlight Will's growing stress and sense of losing control.

But turning the situation around is the fact that Shane pushes through Will's suggestion to provide lower-priced tire packages, which surprisingly catches on with consumers.

During the season finale, Jonathan finally shows up in the flesh, angry, contemptuous, and prepared to terminate his son. But when Shane unusually comes to the defense of Will's latest sales plan, Jonathan changes his mind.

A voicemail from Jonathan brings the season to a season-ending, surprisingly soft note, in which he admires Will's attempt and gives him the opportunity to try out his plan again.

The finale leaves fans optimistic: there is now a thin chance that Will will emerge into his own as a leader and son to be admired.

What is Tires season 1 about and who stars in it?

Tires season 1 is a mix of workplace satire and dysfunctional family comedy. It's about Will, a fellow stuck between doing right by his dad's company and withstanding the constant ridicule from his co-workers, particularly his cousin Shane.

It's an experiment in cringeworthy leadership, where everyone knows the manager doesn't quite fit in.

The comedy is rough and sometimes cringeworthy, but the cast chemistry does a lot to tether the absurdity to actual emotional stakes.

The series features Steve Gerben as Will and Shane Gillis as Shane, with the rest of the main cast consisting of Chris O'Connor (Cal), Kilah Fox (Kilah), and Stavros Halkias (Dave).

Every character has their own set of peculiarities and flaws that they bring to the table, adding to the shop's chaotic but strangely lovable atmosphere.

Tires season 1 also includes guest appearances by comedians Andrew Schulz, Anthony Moore, and Francis Ellis, and a greatly anticipated addition in season 2, Thomas Haden Church, who guest stars as Phil.

Amidst its frenetic tone, Tires season 1 is really about wanting to be noticed and appreciated by your family, by your colleagues, or by your boss.

Will's path may be bumbling and full of missteps, but it's genuine, and that makes his small triumphs register.

Interested viewers can watch Tires season 1 on Netflix.

