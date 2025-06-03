Tires season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The comedy series Tires Season 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The series is directed by John McKeever, who also created it along with Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben.

The synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

The second season picks up after Will and Shane's marketing idea unknowingly succeeds, leading the cousins to rush their professional and personal growth at some severe cost.

Tires season 2 release details explored

The comedy series Tires season 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The upcoming season received an expansion order to 12 episodes, which will be released collectively on its premiere date. The series has been assigned the maturity rating of A for crude humour, language, nudity, substances, and tobacco use.

Here's a detailed look at the release schedule as per different regions for the upcoming instalment of the comedy series:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, June 5, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, June 5, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, June 5, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, June 5, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, June 5, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Thursday, June 5, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, June 5, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Thursday, June 5, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Thursday, June 5, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, June 5, 2025 7 pm

What is the upcoming season all about?

The trailer for Tires season 2 gives a glimpse into the plot of the show. The trailer begins with Shane and Will being introduced to their new employees, Dix and Frankie. Shane is supposed to teach the two about the workings of the body. They also joke that Will gives out squirrel-like vibes because of his appearance.

The trailer then shows Shane and Will recording for a radio advertisement to improve their sales at Valley Forge Auto. Shane jokingly suggests that they should be trash-talking their competitors rather than boasting about themselves. Shane's dad, Phil, shows up to catch up with his son and also has an awkward moment with Will at the bar later.

Phil informs Shane that he is here to help him, but Shane rejects it, stating that his life is good right now since he has a girlfriend and is doing well at his job. Shane ponders his options of whether to start his own thing or stick with his cousin and move up to manager. The trailer then shows a montage of comical scenarios and over-the-top moments involving Shane and Will.

The employees collectively make comically obscene gestures when questioned about examples of nonverbal s*xual harrassment during a seminar. The clips end with a funny moment involving Shane, Will, Phil, and Dave.

The cast and crew for Tires season 2

Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben attend Netflix is a Joke Fest: Tires Special Screening at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Netflix's Tires season 2 is directed by John McKeever and produced by Molly McMillen. Alex Weinstein scored the music for the series, and Clay Hereth and Ted Moran are the credited cinematographers.

The cast list includes Shane Gillis as Shane, Steve Gerben as Will, Chris O'Connor as Cal, and Kilah Fox as Kilah. The new additions for the upcoming season include Thomas Haden Church as Phil, Vince Vaughn as Mike, Veronika Slowikowska as Kelly, Ron White as Ron Dobbins, and Steph Tolev as Barb.

Tires season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 5, 2025.

