Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 29, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode, kickstarting a new week on America's most popular game show. Currently, Amy Hummel seems to have established a rhythm that she plans to hold on to for quite some time in the future. But once again, there will be tough competition from the new contestants.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who is going to play her fourth game in this year's Jeopardy!, will face off against Ferdinand Percentie, a day trader from Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Kirsten Lundquist, a product marketer from Burlington, Vermont. Aside from winning three back-to-back games, Amy Hummel has also accumulated a respectable $58,195, which she will try to increase before her stint on the game show comes to an end.

Regarded as one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television, Jeopardy! traces its history back to the early 1960s, precisely 1964. The game show may not have aired continuously since then, but has still aired 40 seasons up to now, and remains equally well-liked than ever, if not more. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, elements that have become its most eye-catching factor over its long tenure on television. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is perhaps its biggest crowd-puller. This is because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

April 29, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku has been called this 2-word name that describes any dominant person or expert."

This question is from the "Nicknames" category, which is an unusual topic that has not appeared frequently on the show. It should prove to be fascinating for both contestants as well as viewers.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding an extra layer of complexity.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, April 29, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Big Kahuna.

Hawaiian competition swimmer Duke Kahanamoku, who is credited with popularizing the sport of surfing, was called the Big Kahuna. The word Kahuna is also of Hawaiian origin. It is used to denote an expert in any field.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, April 29, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!