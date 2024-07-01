Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 1, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on July 1, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the 40th season. After a long time, we will see a contestant other than Adriana Harmeyer and Drew Basile, the two contestants who dominated the game show for a considerable amount of this season. And they followed each other directly, in a rare move for the game show. Now, a new contestant will also try to build their legacy in the final weeks of the season.

In the upcoming round, the newly crowned champion, Cat Pisacano, a nurse from New York, New York, will play her second game against Matt Brooks, a healthcare IT analyst from Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Zoe Strassfield, a park ranger and writer from Water Mill, New York. Cat Pisacano won an impressive $11,500 on her debut day, but more importantly, she took down Drew Basile, who had been winning game after game for nearly two weeks.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 1, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show is:

"First published in 1812, this anthology included “The Water Nymph” & “The Booted Tom Cat”."

This question is from the category "German Books." This is a rather interesting topic, even though it is based around something common.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 1, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: First published in 1812, this anthology included “The Water Nymph” & “The Booted Tom Cat”.

Solution: Grimms’ Fairy Tales.

Originally known as the Children's and Household Tales, Grimms’ Fairy Tales is a collection of German fairytales by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. It dates back to 1812 and remains prominent even now.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 1, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Cat Pisacano, a nurse from New York, New York; Matt Brooks, a healthcare IT analyst from Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Zoe Strassfield, a park ranger and writer from Water Mill, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

