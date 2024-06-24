Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 24, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 24, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 40th season. This episode will see what is already turning out to be another great run from another great contestant. This is quite interesting as this champion is the one who took down Adriana Harmeyer and is now living up to the honor of being a giant killer. This is one of the most exciting the game show has been in a long while.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, will return to play his fourth game against Erin Buker, a stay-at-home-mom from San Pedro, California, and Graham Hicks, a lighting designer from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Basile's impressive run, which began with the downfall of Adriana Harmeyer, has already led him to win $53,282 in his first three days. He will hope to extend his streak further in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entertain fans across the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature of the game show. Moreover, it also has a brilliant final round, which has been a key reason behind its growing popularity over all these years.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many interesting elements to make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 24, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"When this body was discovered in 1978, Persephone was suggested as its name."

This question is from the category "Names in the Heavens." This is a very interesting category that has not appeared in the game show much. It is also a very intriguing question that will have fans wondering as well.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds an extra layer of complexity to their story.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 24, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: When this body was discovered in 1978, Persephone was suggested as its name.

Solution: Charon.

Charon is the largest satellite of Pluto. It was discovered in 1978 by James Christy. He wanted to name it after his wife, Charlene, so he named it Charon, which was a more scientific-sounding alternative.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 24, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, Erin Buker, a stay-at-home mom from San Pedro, California, and Graham Hicks, a lighting designer from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!