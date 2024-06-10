Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 10, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 10, 2024, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's ongoing 40th season. All eyes are currently on Adriana Harmeyer, who has become the most successful player of this season with eight games under her belt. She could soon become a double-digit winner if things go well for her.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Harmeyer, from West Lafayette, Indiana, will play her ninth game against newcomers Aaron Lemos, from Northridge, California, and Josh Fry, originally from Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Harmeyer has already won an astounding $183,100 over eight days and now seems unstoppable. This has been the most exciting run to witness this season, and fans hope it will last a little longer.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has constantly evolved to become one of the most endearing titles. Its long-lasting popularity is a direct result of its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a pivotal part in this growing popularity.

The final round has several elements that make it stand out. It allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes and individuals can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a common practice for long-term fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a challenging process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 10, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1958 a review of this book now considered a classic called it repulsive, disgusting & “highbrow po*nography”"

This question is from the category "New York Times Book Reviews." This is an offbeat but exciting topic and will serve as an interesting closing to the episode.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and are tasked with figuring out the question. This adds an exciting layer to the already intriguing final round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 10, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 1958 a review of this book now considered a classic called it repulsive, disgusting & “highbrow po*nography”

Solution: Lolita.

Lolita is one of the most famous novels of all time. Considering its sensitive subject matter, the book was widely regarded as a repulsive piece of work. However, the perception of the novel has changed over the years.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 10, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Aaron Lemos, a high school video production teacher from Northridge, California, and Josh Fry, a software developer from Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!