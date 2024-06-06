Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Thursday, June 6, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the popular game show, which is currently in its 40th season. As we approach the weekend, it is important to mention that we have had a great week on the game show so far, with one contestant taking it all on, in what could be the season-defining performance. The 40th season had started out relatively slow, but it did pick up pace, and very well when it did.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, will return for an astonishing seventh game, already having won so much. She will now take on Benjamin Nelson, a theater producer originally from Sturgis, South Dakota, and Shira Gluck, a rabbi from Jersey City, New Jersey. Harmeyer has won $131,600 in her tenure, and another win will take her to this season's pinnacle.

Jeopardy! is one of the most famous game shows in the history of American television. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to entertain fans worldwide with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a defining factor of the show's appeal. Moreover, the final round also plays an important part in this rapidly growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This also includes the provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show's fans.

However, as it can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 6, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Challenged in a courtroom that same year, 1925’s Butler Act in Tenn. outlawed this activity & wasn’t repealed until 1967."

This question is from the category "U.S. History." This is among the most common topics in the game show. It will also be a very important topic for Harmeyer, who will look to make a season-best score with this round.

In the final round of the game show, participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding an extra dynamic layer to the situation.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 6, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Challenged in a courtroom that same year, 1925’s Butler Act in Tenn. outlawed this activity & wasn’t repealed until 1967.

Solution: Teaching evolution.

The Butler Act prohibited teaching human evolution in the state of Tennessee. It was challenged by John T. Scopes and the American Civil Liberties Union in a famous legal battle, which attracted a lot of publicity.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Catch them in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.