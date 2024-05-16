Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 16, 2024, bringing forth another exciting round of the offbeat game show, which is now in its 40th season. The last few weeks have finally seen some high-octane entertainment, thanks to the resumption of the normal game days.

This season began slower than usual because of the WGA strike, which was still going on when the season started. Thankfully, now we have it all, including a new champion. The trend of relatively short streaks is continuing.

The upcoming episode of the game show will feature the freshly crowned champion, Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Prescott, Arizona, facing new competitors Chen Yan, a surgeon from Happy Valley, Oregon, and Elizabeth Brzozowski, a social studies teacher from Fishkill, New York.

Grant DeYoung had a very positive start to his campaign with $25,601 on his debut day. He edged out Will Stewart, who seemed to be on an invincible run, but also fell prey to the final round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s, following which, it has only grown in popularity over the 40 seasons it has yet aired. The show has also constantly increased fan following during this duration. This is primarily because of its offbeat nature and engaging format. Moreover, the final round also plays a key part in its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has all the elements that make it stand out, including the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show's fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 16, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Before entering history, this man visited the grave of Bogdan Zerajic, who had died just a few years earlier."

This question is from the category "The Early 20th Century." Such topics have come frequently in the last few days and are common in trivia circuits.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question. This adds an extra layer of complexity to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 16, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Before entering history, this man visited the grave of Bogdan Zerajic, who had died just a few years earlier.

Solution: Gavrilo Princip.

Gavrilo Princip was a Bosnian-Serb revolutionary who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand. He was heavily inspired by Bogdan Zerajic, who attempted to assassinate General Marijan Varešanin, the governor of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Prescott, Arizona, Chen Yan, a surgeon from Happy Valley, Oregon, and Elizabeth Brzozowski, a social studies teacher from Fishkill, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!