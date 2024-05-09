Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a fascinating new episode on Thursday, May 9, 2024, bringing back another round of massive excitement and thrill. This season of the game show may have kickstarted late, thanks to the multiple delays caused by the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, but it is not lagging behind very far from some of the more interesting seasons. The previous game show saw another win for Allison Gross, and now things are just starting to get interesting.

In the upcoming round of the game show, two-day champion Allison Gross, a data scientist from Cleveland, Ohio, will face off against Jennifer Trofa, a talent manager from Los Angeles, California, and Isabella Dawis, a writer, actor & musician from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Allison Gross had a good run so far, winning $19,598 in the process. It looks quite likely that she will win another round. The contestant, of course, will be trying to hold on to her lead for a long time. But both her wins have been relatively small so that it might become a matter of concern.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve dramatically to become one of the best-known game shows in the world, even making its way regularly to pop culture references. This immense popularity results from the offbeat format and the engaging nature of the show. These have become defining elements of Jeopardy! over the years.

Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a pivotal part in this growing popularity. The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out, including the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

May 9, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A Nov. 29 1983 N.Y. Times article about these used “near-riot”, “adoptable”, “waiting for 8 hours” & “my life (is) in danger”"

This question is from the category "1980s Fads." This is certainly a very interesting topic and very specific too. It should provide an entertaining round.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds an extra layer of complexity to the round, making it even more interesting.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 9, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A Nov. 29, 1983, N.Y. Times article about these used “near-riot”, “adoptable”, “waiting for 8 hours” & “my life (is) in danger”

Solution: Cabbage Patch Kids.

Cabbage Patch Kids dolls were a huge hit during the 1983 Christmas season. The dolls were cloth dolls with plastic heads first produced by Coleco Industries in 1982.

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Allison Gross, a data scientist from Cleveland, Ohio, Jennifer Trofa, a talent manager from Los Angeles, California, and Isabella Dawis, a writer, actor & musician from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

