Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The entirety of this week, before today, was dominated by Amy Hummel, who did a great job at holding on to her lead for over five games. However, viewers have a new champion to take her place today, which might kickstart another interesting streak in the game show.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, recently crowned champion Weckiai Rannila will defend her first game against Angelus Kocoshis and Sarah Hardy. Weckiai Rannila began strong on her first game, winning $9,999 in the process. This seems like a respectable amount for the first day, and many believe Rannila's future looks bright.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows on American television. Since its inception in the early 1960s, the show has continued to entice fans all around the globe for over 40 seasons with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a part of its identity. Moreover, the game show is also renowned for its final round, which is a major crowd-puller.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. While not directly, viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, it can still be a challenging process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 2, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It launched its first satellite, Asterix, in 1965."

This question is from the category "Countries with Space Programs." This is a very specific topic that has not appeared much in the show but falls under the common knowledge of many.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a question and they have to figure out the answer, adding a fun dynamic to the same. This is among the many small things that make the final round stand out.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, May 2, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: It launched its first satellite, Asterix, in 1965.

Solution: France.

France became the sixth country to launch an artificial satellite in space in 1965 when it launched Asterix. France was preceded by the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, May 2, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are recently crowned champion Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angelus Kocoshis, an attorney & flower farmer from Muncie, Indiana, and Sarah Hardy, a pediatrician from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Catch Weckiai Rannila trying to extend her streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! Stay tuned for more updates.