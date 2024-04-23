Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on April 23, 2024, bringing back another exciting episode of the 40th season of the popular show. Though this season has been shaky, primarily due to the huge delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes at the start of the season, it has caught pace quite well. This upcoming episode will likely see the beginning of a new and promising streak.

In the upcoming round of the game show, freshly crowned champion Nam Nguyen will play his second game against Lianne Schaffer and Mark Lashley. Nguyen had a great game yesterday, winning his first game and accumulating an admirable $26,999, which he will definitely try to increase in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is among the oldest game shows in the world. Since its beginning in the early 1960s, the show has created a space for itself, which it has managed to maintain for years. Currently in its 40th season, the show has become a global phenomenon and an active part of popular culture. This popularity is a result of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, features that have become a signature of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also highly regarded.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a long process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 23, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the 1850s the .925 sterling silver standard was instituted by this company, the first American one to do so."

This question is from the category "Business." This is an extremely broad and non-specific topic. Though it is common in both trivia circles and general knowledge books, it is slightly more complicated than many topics that come up in the game show.

To add a layer of complexity, in the final round, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In the 1850s the .925 sterling silver standard was instituted by this company, the first American one to do so.

Solution: Tiffany & Co.

To make pure silver more usable and durable, it is usually alloyed with various metals. However, there was a legal requirement for ensuring quality in silverware. This was 92.5% silver, which was adopted by Tiffany & Co. This method was later adopted across the United States.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Nam Nguyen, a playwright from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Lianne Schaffer, a piano teacher and musician from Newton, Massachusetts, and Mark Lashley, a professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!