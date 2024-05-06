Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 6, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 6, 2024, continuing the iconic game show's 40th season, which is now in full swing. Just like the previous week, this week begins with a champion already dominating the game, but fans wonder if she make it to the last day of the week without being challenged by someone superior.

In the upcoming round of the game show, three-day champion Weckiai Rannila, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, will face off against Matthew Smith, from New York, New York, and Carrie Klaus, from Greencastle, Indiana. Things have worked out well for Weckiai Rannila so far in the show. She has managed to earn $35,200 in three days and looks forward to winning much more in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most well-known game shows in the American television industry. It began airing in the early 1960s, and with some breaks in between, has aired 40 seasons so far. Its popularity stems from its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have now become a defining factor of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also makes it stand out.

This round of Jeopardy! allows viewer participation. While this is not direct, fans can participate in the round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a regular practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 6, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Like their uniform, the flag of this group created in 1506 has stripes of red, blue & yellow, the colors of the Medici family."

This question is from the category "Historic Groups." This is among the more common topics witnessed in the game show and is one that often comes up in trivia contests as well.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 6, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Like their uniform, the flag of this group created in 1506 has stripes of red, blue & yellow, the colors of the Medici family.

Solution: Swiss Guard.

The Swiss Guard is best known as the armed unit that protects Vatican City and the Pope. The unit traditionally consisted of 150 to 200 Swiss mercenaries, but now has a strength of 135.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 6, 2024

The three contestants set to participate in the upcoming round of the game show are Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Matthew Smith, a paramedic from New York, New York, and Carrie Klaus, a French professor from Greencastle, Indiana.

Fans can them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

