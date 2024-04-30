Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, bringing forth another exciting round in what has been a thrilling 40th season of the show. Although things did not start out quite as well this season, owing to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the game show is back on track with fresh competitions. At present, viewers have been witnessing a brilliant run from Amy Hummel, who is seeking to establish her name in the history of the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, four-day champion Amy Hummel will face off against Bryan Carrasco and Laura Bligh. While the competition can be tough any day of the week, Amy Hummel has proved herself time and again, and it would not be shocking to see her become the 276th player to reach the milestone of winning five games in a row.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve dramatically to become one of the most famous game shows all around the world. A large part of its appeal comes from the format and engaging content, things that have now become a defining factor in the show's popularity. The final round of the game show also plays a big part in its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for regular fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 30, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Maybe because he was too Baroque, Bernini was rejected as a name for a member of this group created in 1983."

This question is from the category "Fictional Groups." This is not a very common topic, but it may seem sufficiently interesting to viewers.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. Over the years, this has become a great trend that adds a layer of complexity to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Maybe because he was too Baroque, Bernini was rejected as a name for a member of this group created in 1983.

Solution: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Gian Lorenzo Bernini was one of the sculptors, and a particularly favorite one of Kevin Eastman, who was shortlisted as one of the name-inspirations for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, Laird preferred Donatello, alongside Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo, as the primary character's name.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bryan Carrasco, a mortgage loan originator from Columbia, Missouri, and Laura Bligh, a webmaster from Vienna, Virginia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!