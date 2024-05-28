Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with a brand-new episode from its ongoing 40th season. The game show has been going quite well in the last few weeks, with new contestants often showing their abilities in full flow. This season did start out slower than the previous ones, with the WGA strike still ongoing when it returned, but the show has now caught up to pace and is slowly entering the last few weeks of its normal game time.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, 4-day champion Amar Kakirde, a graduate student from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, will face off against Abby Mann, a digital scholarship librarian from Normal, Illinois, and Steve Miller, a retired medical transcriptionist from Eugene, Oregon.

While Kakirde's initial gameplay did not hint at this, he seems likely to become the 277th 5-time champion since 1984. He may even go on to have a very long streak. Kakirde has already won $55,899 in his four days and will hope to take home much more with his style and intensity of play.

Trending

Jeopardy! is considered one of the most famous game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s, and since then, has managed to air 40 seasons, each gaining more popularity than the previous. The primary reason for this rising popularity is the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become a signature of the game show. Moreover, its final round also plays a big part in this growing popularity.

The final round has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the provision for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show's fans. However, as this tends to be a complicated process, we have compiled the final question, answer, and other relevant details from the game show's upcoming episode below.

May 28, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"On the 2022 bicentennial of his birth, the body of this man was exhumed & DNA used to determine his genetic afflictions."

This question is from the category "European Scientists." After over a week of fairly common topics, the game show has gone with a very interesting one. It should make for an interesting round ahead.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: On the 2022 bicentennial of his birth, the body of this man was exhumed & DNA used to determine his genetic afflictions.

Solution: Gregor Mendel.

Gregor Mendel, known as the father of genetics, was dug up on his 200th birthday in 2022, to sequence his DNA. He was born in 1822.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amar Kakirde, a graduate student from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, who will play his fight game, Abby Mann, a digital scholarship librarian from Normal, Illinois, and Steve Miller, a retired medical transcriptionist from Eugene, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!