Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 40th season. Currently, we are on a carousel of contestants, with new players winning the final round every day. This is in sharp contrast to the previous month, where Adriana Harmeyer and Drew Basile dominated for days on end. With the game show entering its final weeks, fans will hope to see another good streak.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Kelly Proulx, a non-profit communications director from Billerica, Massachusetts, will return for another round against new contestants Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Dana Keane, an attorney from Sarasota, Florida. Kelly Proulx has already won an impressive $16,801 on her debut in the game show. She will hope to take it further in the coming days.

In the final round, the stakes simply go higher, and there are some interesting additions that make it much more appealing to viewers. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewers to participate in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's release. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 3, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the 16th century, she changed the “ew” in her family name to a “u” to help her new French in-laws spell it more easily."

This question is from the category "Historic Women." This is a very interesting topic that is also not very common. This should be a very interesting round to witness.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds a layer of complexity.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: In the 16th century, she changed the “ew” in her family name to a “u” to help her new French in-laws spell it more easily.

Solution: Mary Stuart.

When Scotland and France allied, Mary Stewart, known as Mary, Queen of Scots, married Francis II of France. Her last name was changed to Stuart to help the French pronounce it.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kelly Proulx, a non-profit communications director from Billerica, Massachusetts; Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California; and Dana Keane, an attorney from Sarasota, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

