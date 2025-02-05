Today's Pop Culture Jeopardy! recap: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 28)

Pop Culture Jeopardy! brings a new twist to the classic quiz show Jeopardy! A spinoff of the original show, it combines academic rigor with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture by pitting three teams against each other in a high-stakes competition where the contestants' pop culture knowledge is put to the test. Grouped into teams of three, the participants compete to win the grand prize of 300,000 dollars.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! aired its twenty-eighth episode today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, where we saw the three teams, Glazed and Confused, South Shore Squad, and Beauty and the Beasts, all put up a tough fight to become a semi-finalist in the game show.

Putting a twist to the traditional game show formats, Pop Culture Jeopardy! reverses the question-and-answer format and instead gives participants a clue from which they have to identify what it indicates. Contestants have to give the final answer as a question. Here is the recap for today's episode of the popular game show.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 28) Question and Solution

The question for today's game belongs to the category of Classic Movie Anniversaries. The clue for the game is as follows:

"A colossal Oscar night fiasco began as the lovely idea of a 50th anniversary tribute to this film"

The solution for today's question is:

What is Bonnie and Clyde?

On the 50th anniversary of the movie Bonnie and Clyde, the two stars of the movie, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, were invited to the Oscars to present the award for Best Picture. Incidentally, Warren Beatty was handed the wrong envelope by the accountants. She was handed the backup envelope for Emma Stone’s Best Actress victory and this led to one of the biggest fiasco in Oscar history, where La La Land was announced as Best Picture when Moonlight was the actual winner.

Who are the contestants for today's game?

Today's episode saw an intense battle among three winning teams who contested for a seat at the semi-finals. The three teams and their members for today's game are as follows:

Glazed and Confused : Andrea, Alex, and Laryl

: Andrea, Alex, and Laryl South Shore Squad : Daniel, Amy, and Jack

: Daniel, Amy, and Jack Beauty and the Beasts: Brendan, Gabielle, and Chris

Beauty and the Beasts were the winners of episode 6. They were one of two Knockout Round winners not to make a cover bet in Final Jeopardy!. South Shore Squad was the winner of episode 4 and Glazed and Confused took away the prize in episode 9.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Game stats and winner

The breakdown of today's two rounds is as follows:

Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics at the first break (16 clues):

Glazed and Confused: 9 correct 3 incorrect

South Shore Squad: 4 correct 0 incorrect

Beauty and the Beasts: 4 correct 0 incorrect

Statistics after the Jeopardy! round:

Glazed and Confused: 13 correct 4 incorrect

Beauty and the Beasts: 8 correct 0 incorrect

South Shore Squad: 10 correct 0 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Glazed and Confused: 6,400

Beauty and the Beasts: 6,200

South Shore Squad: 5,200

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Glazed and Confused: 32 correct 5 incorrect

South Shore Squad: 19 correct 1 incorrect

Beauty and the Beasts: 10 correct 2 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Glazed and Confused: 30,600

South Shore Squad: 16,800

Beauty and the Beasts: 7,000

Final result and winner:

Beauty and the Beasts: 7,000 – 7,000 = 0

South Shore Squad: 16,800 + 16,799 = 33,599

Glazed and Confused: 30,600 – 3,001 = 27,599

South Shore Squad is today's winner.

Watch this space for more recaps of Pop Culture Jeopardy!

